TRAVERSE CITY — When Michelle Hunt was growing up, going on vacation or summer break meant loading into the family mini van, heading to a national park and making camp.
It’s how she learned to love public lands and everything they offer, from beauty to connections with wildlife to peace for a stressed mind. It’s also why she pursued a career in caring for parks that has led her to become Traverse City’s newest parks and recreation superintendent.
“I knew I wanted to work for a public parks agency at a young age because parks have always been really important to me,” she said.
So Hunt pursued a bachelor’s degree in recreation park and tourism science from Texas A&M University, and started to blaze her career path with AmeriCorps and other organizations like the Student Conservation Association and EarthCorps. Her trek so far has taken her from brushing, tree removal and other trail work in the backcountry of Washington’s mountains, to managing a county parks system in Eugene, Ore.
That’s where Hunt and her husband were when she decided to reconnect with friends in Traverse City, she said. She lived here for around three years and served on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission until 2017 when the two left for Eugene.
“It was a coincidence that I looked on the city’s website and saw this job was available, and I thought that it was kind of a serendipitous moment,” she said.
Now, after five months in charge of Traverse City’s parks, Hunt said she’s taking charge of improvements still in the works after predecessor Derek Melville left in July. She also has a few new ideas of her own.
One pressing matter is checking off a list of projects paid for by the Brown Bridge Parks Improvement Trust Fund, Hunt said.
Voters agreed in 2019 to renew the fund, which takes oil and gas royalties from city-owned land and puts it toward parks projects. City leaders promised this time the money would go toward seven priority projects that wouldn’t require matching funds, unlike past projects the trust fund supported.
Three of those — new playground equipment and trails at Indian Woods for $112,000, a new basketball court at F&M Park for $30,000 and a new basketball pad and hoop at Arbutus Court for $10,000 — are on deck for 2022, Hunt said. And she wants to start working on a fourth, new playground equipment at Ashton Park for $30,000, in the fall.
That would leave three more projects on the $293,000-in-total checklist at Jupiter Gardens, Boon Street and Highlands, documents show.
West End Beach could be getting a new bathroom, and the volleyball courts near the Open Space could be getting new restrooms, as previously reported. That’s if the state Natural Resources Trust Fund approves a grant of nearly $200,000 for a project that could cost just shy of $400,000. It’ll replace West End Beach’s worn-out facilities and add new ones at a busy juncture of city parks and a regional trail.
As for a new idea, Hunt said she wants to better define the city’s urban forestry program — by creating one in the first place. The department she heads is responsible for every publicly owned tree in city limits. So she wants to hear more from the community about issues with city-owned trees, and where they think the city should plant more.
Her staff already includes a certified arborist, crews get trained on tree maintenance and the city recently completed an online, interactive public tree map, so the program has “nowhere to go but up,” she said.
Hunt said she also asked her staff to point out the less flashy maintenance projects the parks need to make sure they’re serving the public well.
On top of that, she wants input from city residents to see how these parks meet the needs of various user groups — or not.
“Over the next few years, I want to make sure to engage with the community and hear from them, what do they need from the parks, what do they use them for and want to see improved,” she said.
It’s no small ask, as parks mean something different to everyone, she said. That outreach could look like park surveys, inviting people to parks and recreation commission meetings and heading out to see how people are using parks.
