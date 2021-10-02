Red wine event
TRAVERSE CITY — Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail hosts the “Hunt for the Reds of October.” Participants may visit area wineries on weekdays through the end of the month. Admission is $35 at MyNorthTickets.com. Price includes a pour of a red wine at each facility, and $5 goes to the American Red Cross.
Fall Festival
CUSTER — Sanders Meats invites the community to its Fall Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2 at Sanders’ retail location on South Main Street.
The afternoon includes the Lakeside Weiner Wagon food truck, bounce houses and face painting for kids, a mechanical bull, photo booth and more. Members of the Custer Fire Department presents a fire engine.
Color tours
GAYLORD — The annual Fall Color Tour goes from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 2 and 16 at Otsego Resort. Sample wines and small bites along the Tribute Golf Course. Prices is $54 per person. Purchase via MyNorthTickets.com, or call 989-732-5181.
Breakfast available
KINGSLEY — A blueberry pancake breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 3 at Rainbow of Hope Farm. Menu includes ham, egg bake, biscuits with sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls and coffee or juice. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for kids. Proceeds fund community activities for residents.
Land conservancy
CADILLAC — The Cadillac Area Land Conservancy meets at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center. Author Heather Shumaker gives a presentation and signs her books. Registration: calc@calc-landtrust.org; 231-775-3631.
Harvest dinner
TRAVERSE CITY — Left Foot Charley presents the Harvest Feastivus at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Barrel Room. Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings for $90 each. The public is invited to happy hour from 4-6 p.m. Contact: 231-995-0500.
Kampout for KAIR
KALKASKA — The Kampout for KAIR runs from 8 a.m. Oct. 4 through 8 p.m. Oct. 9. Community members may drop off money, personal hygiene items and nonperishable food at Bill Marsh Auto, Northland Foods, Family Fare or Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources (KAIR). Donate online at kampout.org.
Wednesday tea
BELLAIRE — Applesauce Inn B&B accepts reservations for its Afternoon Tea Parties, scheduled Wednesdays from Oct. 6 through April.
Tickets are $30 per person and include pots of Earl Grey tea from the Spice and Tea Exchange, savory bites, scones and homemade dessert and treats.
Seating is limited. Reservations: 231-533-6448.
History celebration
ONEKAMA — The Onekama 150 Gala starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Portage Point Inn. The featured speaker is author Loreen Niewenhuis. The evening also includes displays of Onekama’s history and live music by the Feral Cats. Zupin Catering provides appetizers; cash bar available. Tickets are $35 per person or $300 for a 10-person table. Proceeds benefit future Onekama history projects. Make checks out to Onekama Township and send to Portage Lake Motel, P.O. Box 278 in Onekama, MI 49675. Questions: onekama150th@gmail.com.
Author talk
EMPIRE — Local author Robert Downes presents his newly-released book “The Wolf and the Willow” at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 at Glen Lake Library. He discusses the cultural clashes between native tribes and Spanish conquistadors. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.
Photography exhibition
SCOTTVILLE — West Shore Community College displays work by local photographer Todd Reed. The exhibition runs until Oct. 10.
Reed worked as a photojournalist and then landscape photographer. He taught photography at West Shore Community College for 25 years and offers workshops at his gallery in Ludington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.