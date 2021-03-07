TRAVERSE CITY — Travel vouchers to make up for costs associated with public water connections for impacted residents were floated as part of discussions around a PFAS water contamination investigation in East Bay Township.
Grand Traverse County Board Chairman Rob Hentschel suggested in an email to a Cherry Capital Airport official that perhaps travel vouchers could be given to nearby residents impacted by PFAS contamination in their water wells, according to information released to the Record-Eagle under Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act.
Hentschel raised the concept before local leaders secured grant funds to pay for the 18 needed public water connections to affected homes still using well water; the idea was that if grant funds couldn’t be acquired, perhaps travel vouchers could be a trade-off — an allowed use of restricted airport dollars.
Some of the affected residents and environmental experts criticized the suggestion as irresponsible in the face of revelations about contaminated drinking water and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials, though, said it was the result of a brainstorm and never meant for public rollout.
Clean water, travel vouchers
The email in question with subject line “$3900 PFAS Travel Voucher” was sent Nov. 9 from Hentschel to airport director Keven Klein and read:
“Random thought...sitting in the East Bay twp meeting... If we can’t pay for the neighboring wells to be capped and municipal water hookups... can we run a promotion with the airlines for travel vouchers in a similar amount to the hookup costs?
You’ll be glad to know, they didn’t throw the airport under the bus. Not one mention of the airport...
-Rob”
Some affected residents and environmental experts said such a travel voucher idea was objectionable.
“That would have been an insult,” said Joyce Lundberg, whose well water for her home along Indian Trail Boulevard was among those contaminated with PFAS chemicals. “What would we do with travel vouchers in the middle of a pandemic? We wanted clean water.”
Local environmental advocate Liz Kirkwood, executive director of nonprofit For Love Of Water, said she was at first left “a bit speechless” when she learned about the suggestion of travel vouchers for those with contaminated wells.
“It’s a rather callous response to a serious public health emergency,” she said.
FLOW is a Traverse City-based organization that champions groundwater protections and will on March 10 host a webinar about threats to Michigan’s groundwater resources.
Additionally, an academic expert on the impacts of PFAS contamination on communities said the family of emerging contaminant chemicals brings untold potential for environmental injustice problems — especially given its long-term and widespread use for industrial, aviation and commercial purposes and how the pollutants are increasingly being found in drinking water.
“There’s no way to take a drink of your refreshing well water and know whether its contaminated with PFAS,” said Alissa Cordner, associate professor of sociology at Whitman College in Washington and co-director of the PFAS Project Lab with researchers at Northeastern University in Boston.
She said oftentimes communities subjected to PFAS contamination have historically experienced other types of pollution, and tend to not be affluent. Pine Grove reflects that trend with its blue-collar residents and history of a TCE plume, which prompted public water to be piped through the neighborhood decades ago, but not every home connected back then.
Cordner also said those who’ve experienced environmental contamination are not always in a financial position to do much about it, which points to a need for broader systemic changes in how toxic chemicals are produced and used.
Given the tendency for a degree of financial constraints among those affected by pollution, she said an offer of a coupon to be used for airline travel appears inappropriate.
“It seems clear to me that a small travel voucher and ongoing drinking water contamination are not commensurate,” Cordner said.
Hentschel said his email to the airport director should be considered in perspective; it was a private email not meant for public presentation, he said.
“There’s no proof this came from the airport, but we wanted to do something,” Hentschel said.
Because airport funds are restricted to the operations and promotion of the airport, he said the suggestion was just him looking at ways to help the impacted residents.
“These are raw ideas,” Hentschel said, later adding that the idea “was not to roll out to the public, but to think outside the box.”
Klein also said Hentschel’s idea was an attempt to find a solution through brainstorming. But it would not have been appropriate to make that offer to the affected residents, he said.
“I think what he was trying to say was ‘we have to be more creative,’” the airport director said.
Some of those with contaminated wells said they might have actually taken advantage of such a travel voucher, had grant dollars not been found to pay for their public water connections. But it wouldn’t fly for everyone.
“I appreciate Rob’s efforts for sure,” said Hillerie Rettelle, who lives on Avenue B and whose well returned a collective 840-plus parts per trillion of PFAS chemicals — as much as 35 times the state’s maximum contaminant levels for drinking water for the two most prominent toxins found.
Rettelle said Hentschel worked hard to get public water connections as quickly as possible for the impacted residents, and tried to help them recuperate money they spent to prepare for the public water connections when they weren’t satisfied to await government action.
As much as she might appreciate a travel voucher, Rettelle said she knows not all of the affected residents are in a financial position to make use of it. Some wouldn’t have connected to public water if grant funding hadn’t been secured, she said.
“If you can’t afford to connect to clean water, you can’t afford to go on vacation,” Rettelle said, adding that during a pandemic it’s even less likely people would wish to travel.
“In November, if they’d asked me if I wanted a travel voucher or clean water, it would have been 100 percent clean water,” she said.
Pam Morrison, another of the impacted residents, said she wasn’t offended by Hentschel’s suggestion. She said she’d even joked about the airport paying for their family’s travels in perpetuity, should it be identified as the contamination source.
“I made a joke that if it ends up being the airport’s fault, airline miles might be greatly appreciated,” Morrison said.
Clean water connections
Contractors with Matt’s Underground Construction of Kalkaska spent the last week connecting to municipal water supply the homes with PFAS-contaminated water wells, first along Avenue B and then Avenue C.
Rettelle’s home was among the first because PFAS levels found in her well were among the highest concentrations in the neighborhood. She hadn’t been showering at home because her surgeon told her a healing wound from shoulder surgery shouldn’t be exposed to the pollution. State and local health warned her not to drink or cook with the water in October, she said.
Rettelle took a shower in her own bathroom Tuesday evening for the first time in more than four months and described it with one word: “Amazing.”
Others are eager for their coming connections.
Lundberg’s well failed last summer and she spent $3,000 to fix it after high water levels pushed sand into the pump. It was three months later when she learned about the groundwater contamination, she said.
“It came as a shock,” Lundberg said.
The 94-year-old longtime neighborhood resident said she’s grateful state, county and township dollars collectively paid for her water system connection, especially after she spent so much on her well last July. She chose that over a $25,000 bid to connect to the water system back then, Lundberg said.
“You know, it’s life. If I’d spent the $25,000 I’d really been livid,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.