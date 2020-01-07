FIFE LAKE — An unknown person broke into a sewage plant in Fife Lake and released hundreds of thousands of gallons of wastewater before officials shut it down.
Ray Ravary, plant operator and superintendent of the Fife Lake Area Utility Authority, said a trespasser came onto the property during the weekend, opened two valves on a sanitary sewer and manually turned on a pump that began spewing “finished treatment effluent.” Ravary described the water as “pond or swamp water.”
“This is a real mess,” Ravary said.
Dan Thorell, environmental health director for Grand Traverse County Health Department, said the deliberate release of treated wastewater apparently began Saturday afternoon and was discovered Sunday morning.
The facility pumped out approximately 432,000 gallons — two-thirds of an Olympic-size swimming pool — over the course of 18 hours. The flow rate was 400 gallons per minute, Thorell said.
This type of treated wastewater is sprayed onto the ground at the facility’s irrigation fields during warmer months, or is otherwise stored in a pond or aeration lagoon, Ravary said.
Thorell said there currently is no reason to believe anyone’s drinking water has been contaminated because this wasn’t a raw sewage spill. However, E. coli content of the released water remains unknown, he said.
Laboratory test results for both E. coli and fecal coliform bacteria for samples of the water left standing in the dump zone are expected to return Tuesday.
Thorell encouraged area residents to avoid the wastewater spill site and not to come into contact with the water left behind, as some of the ground is frozen there. Much of the water drained off into a neighboring wetland, he said.
“We’re thinking it’s likely ... the water that went in will seep into the ground right there,” Thorell said.
Officials at the plant at 10701 Vans Lane are working with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (formerly Environmental Quality) to test and monitor the wetland where the water drained.
EGLE spokesman Scott Dean said state regulators responded from the agency’s Cadillac office to investigate the incident.
The United States Environmental Protection Agency defines effluent as “wastewater that flows out of a treatment plant, sewer, or industrial outfall” and only refers to “liquid discharge.”
Sarah U’Ren, program director at Watershed Center Grand Traverse Bay, confirmed the wastewater treatment facility in Fife Lake is just inside the boundary of the Boardman River watershed. That means it’s in the headwaters area for the river, not far from the wetlands surrounding small Downs Lake.
“Thankfully, probably nobody is swimming in that lake right now,” U’Ren said.
There is an advantage to the wastewater effluent being released near that wetland rather than directly into a stream, she said, since these types of marshes function like “nature’s sponges” and provide natural filtration.
“I’m not totally concerned as far as the health of the Boardman River goes, but I don’t want to trivialize what happened because that’s a lot of wastewater effluent,” U’Ren said.
Ravary said plant officials found footprints coming across the fence surrounding the plant. He said he was not sure if it was petty vandalism or someone with a grudge.
“This has thrown everybody for a loop,” Ravary said.
Authorities with the Grand Traverse Sheriff’s department are investigating the incident.
Fife Lake’s wastewater treatment plant in 2016 underwent a nearly $7 million upgrade, largely funded through federal grant and loan dollars from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
At that time, a $20 monthly customer rate increase was approved by the authority board in order to be eligible for the loan, help repay the loan and meet state standards. The rate hike was based on the median household income in the Fife Lake community.
The facility serves residents of Fife Lake and Springfield townships and the Village of Fife Lake.
