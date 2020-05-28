TRAVERSE CITY — Heavy rain carried debris and sewage into local waterways after flash flooding swept through Traverse City.
A failed pump allowed a sewage backup, which flowed from a manhole near Union and Front streets in downtown into business basements and the nearby Boardman River on Thursday afternoon.
“It overwhelmed the stormwater system and the sanitary system,” said Dan Thorell, Grand Traverse County Health Department environmental health director.
The pump was restarted manually and shouldn’t be an issue for coming storms, according to Art Krueger, Traverse City’s director of municipal utilities. Once it was repaired, city workers busied themselves stacking sandbags to stop the sewage-filled water’s spread.
But the spill brings bigger concerns.
“This is an unprecedented event,” said Christine Crissman, Director of the Grand Traverse Bay Watershed Center. “The bigger question would be how much is getting released and where it’s going — most of that, in Traverse City, goes into the Boardman River and would come out at the bay there.”
And it’s not just human waste that could prove problematic.
“With all this rain, there’s going to be a lot of stuff in the water from the storm drains, too,” Thorell added.
The Health Department issued a public health advisory urging locals to avoid several beaches and waterways, including the Boardman River and Clinch Park, Sunset Park and Bryant Park shorelines. People should stay away from the Traverse City Senior Center beach as well, and off of private beaches in that area.
The advisory remains in effect until contaminated waters meet state E. coli standards, according to a release.
Environmental health officials will begin to collect samples for E. coli tests on Friday, once the rainy weather has passed through, Thorell said.
Grand Traverse County Drain Commissioner Steve Largent suspects the spill will impact human use, but it won’t permanently damage river ecology — if only because currents will push the spill out into West Grand Traverse Bay. City drinking water is also safe — that comes from East Grand Traverse Bay, Largent added.
Krueger acknowledged Thursday night’s rainy forecast and said he’d be monitoring the situation. He expects pumps to work correctly this time.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Lutz said the danger should pass by midday Friday — when a flood warning issued Thursday for Grand Traverse County is set to end.
“As soon as the sun comes out, there’s a hope that that will help to break down most of the things that might have gotten out into the bay,” Crissman said. “Hopefully this stuff over the next few days will start to dissipate and we won’t have any issues.”
Reporters Jordan Travis and Sheri McWhirter contributed to this report.
