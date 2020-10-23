TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County dispatchers warn of flooding and standing water in the wake of heavy overnight rains.
Grand Traverse 911 urges locals to avoid areas near South Airport and Three Mile roads and Lautner and Bunker Hill roads, which, according to a post, were swimming in six to 12 inches of water Friday morning.
The public information page also warned of a road closure at Peninsula Drive north of Gray Road -- the road has become impassible, with a portion of Peninsula Drive washing into the bay. The Grand Traverse County Road Commission was addressing the matter Friday.
The onslaught isn't nearing an end.
A National Weather Service report for Friday showed a low-pressure system "will continue to bring soaking rain" in the region as the day goes on.
The report notes dangers of flooding and stream overflow.
Grand Traverse and surrounding counties remain under a flood warning until 5 p.m. Friday.
See weather updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.