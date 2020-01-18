Baby pantry
BELLAIRE — For years, Bellaire High School students have spent the last day of school before winter break making projects and doing activities to benefit their community.
The Students Activity group organized the annual Christmas Workshop Day, which this year involved making fleece blankets to donate to a local baby pantry.
“The days leading up to the workshop day were busy but productive,” said Bellaire High School teacher and STAC co-director Tiffany Sutter. “The group wanted to try new things and encourage and excite their peers.”
In October, 2019 the group applied for and won two grants — one from Great Lakes Energy People Fund, the other from Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation. The grant money received, combined with funds provided by Antrim County Baby Pantry and some money in the STAC account, Sutter said the students purchased enough material from JoAnn Fabric in Traverse City to make 90 double-layer, tied fleece blankets. More than 100 students worked on rotation to cut, tie and wrap the blankets.
This month three Bellaire High School students, along with Sutter and Ashley Young, who co-direct STAC, delivered blankets to Antrim County Baby Pantry at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Mancelona.
The following day, during Baby Pantry distribution, each family received a blanket.
“It makes us feel grateful to help the people in our community,” said Cole Robinson, a sophomore at Bellaire High School and this year’s STAC president.
“Making baby blankets for the baby pantry is so important as it gets cold here in northern Michigan this time of year. Not only are the blankets a need for comfort, but the patterns and bright colors can also bring joy to the families that receive them.”
Sutter said for confidentiality reasons, the students cannot be there when the pantry is open and blankets are chosen.
“They always wish they could be there to experience the reaction of the kids,” she said. “We always hear the blankets are well-received and enjoyed.”
Amanda Kleinhenn, of Rapid City, visited the Baby Pantry with her twin daughters Thursday when the blankets were distributed.
“I want to thank the students who made the blankets,” said Kleinhenn. “My babies love soft blankets and carry them around all day. I appreciate all their hard work and my girls will get a lot of use from them.”
Antrim County Baby Pantry Board Member Dee Crawford said the delivery of the fleece blankets is a day the board looks forward to each year.
“There is a feeling of Christmas in January when a parent or their child chooses a blanket for their family on our Pantry Day,” Crawford said.
Sutter said the students have been making blankets for the Baby Pantry for 16 years.
“Not only does this project benefit the babies who receive the blankets, but the immense growth and outpouring of love from our students is incredible,” she said. “For this one day, we as a school community show that it is important to give to others, to think of someone else first, and to help neighbors who need it.”
