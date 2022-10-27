KINGSLEY — Five candidates, including two incumbents, are running for two seats on the Kingsley Area Schools board of education this November.
The two winners will join the board for a six-year term in January and enter at a time following a controversial leadership change.
In the summer, parents, community members and teachers attended board meetings in droves and criticized Keith Smith, who had been superintendent at Kingsley for more than a decade. Critiques focused on his decision that changed 2,000 Kingsley high schoolers’ grades, his daughter’s included, and comments that his character flaws led to high teacher turnover.
Community members pleaded with the school board to fire Smith and called for his resignation. During the second week of school, Smith resigned in exchange for a $700,000 contract buyout from the school, the entire rest of his 5-year rolling contract.
Now, the board has begun the superintendent search process under the guidance of the Michigan Leadership Institute while also fielding criticism for the way they handled Smith’s buyout, which was discussed in closed session. As a result, many community members have called for better transparency on the board in recent weeks.
The winners of November’s election will enter the board as it carries the school district through a transitional phase, and join current board members Max Anderson, Heather Bartelmay, Tina Schelich and Vivien Snyder.
Candidates
Leon L. Hulett, 75, is a partially retired professional engineer. He has no school board experience.
Hulett is running for school board to improve academics so that Kingsley graduates are better prepared to enter college and the workforce, he said. If elected, he also hopes to close the gap between the school board and the community, he said.
Hulett graduated from Kingsley in 1965, and his father was on the school board over 70 years ago. He also wrote the current mission statement for Kingsley Area Schools, he said.
Hulett said he would bring skills and knowledge from his experience in tutoring to the board.
If elected, Hulett would want to focus on transparency and academics, he said. One of the top issues he would like to address is improving communications between the school board and the community, he said.
Board President Beth Lajko, 54, works as a drug court probation office with specialty treatment courts in Grand Traverse County. She has served on the board for 21 years, and she is seeking re-election because she believes in community involvement, the importance of education and that Kingsley schools is one of the best districts in the region, she said.
Lajko graduated from Kingsley schools, and she has children in the school district now. Her experience on the board and the trainings she’s taken with the Michigan Association of School Boards over time give her the expertise needed to be an effective board member, she said.
The fact that she is open, reliable and genuine are also important qualities for a school board member, she said. She also believes in putting students first, fostering parent and community involvement and providing staff support to get the resources they need, she said.
If re-elected, Lajko said her top concerns for her next term would be continuing to move the school district forward, finding the right leader and providing the best, well-rounded education to students as possible.
“We’ve overcome a lot of controversial issues as a school district, which shows how strong the district is,” Lajko said.
Ian McKinley, 44, is also on the ballot, but he declined to interview. In a text to the Record-Eagle, he said he preferred to get his message out on his own.
Nevada Rector, 34, owns Fresh Life Meal Prep, a local food service business, and Not Too Fancy Farm, a local farm. She has no school board experience, but she is running this year because she sees a need for change and more voices on the board, she said.
“A couple of people have been on (the board) for quite some time. I think that there needs to be a little switch-up,” Rector said. “I think there’s some things that are just getting looked past that need to be brought to light.”
She has two sons at Kingsley schools, she said.
If elected, Rector said she would want to focus on security at Kingsley schools, giving teachers more say in the schools’ operations and securing funding so all kids have access to the school’s resources and extracurricular activities. Teachers’ voices should be heard so that they can get good pay and benefits from the district and have their concerns heard and addressed, Rector said.
Rector has an associate’s degree from Northwestern Michigan College, and she is in a business development program. She said those experiences will help her tackle budgeting as a board member.
Trustee Kelly Saxton, 38, is nearing the end of her first term on the Kingsley school board, and she is seeking re-election because she is proud of Kingsley schools and she wants to ensure that students are receiving the best education possible.
Saxton is a data analyst with Novello Imaging, a medical diagnostic imaging center in Garfield Township. She is a graduate of Kingsley schools herself and she has two kids in the district.
As a current board member, Saxton said her experience from the past six years would make her an effective board member for the next six years, if she is re-elected. She would also bring her ability to be open-minded and listen to others, her desire to advocate for students and her ability to collaborate as team player to the table, she said.
She is also involved in the community and hears people’s questions and concerns, and would be able to represent the community well, she said.
Saxton does not have any specific objectives that she personally wants to pursue for her next term, because it’s important for board members to work as a unit to do what’s best for the district, she said. But, if re-elected, she said she would want the board to focus on completing the superintendent search if it does not wrap before the end of the current term and do more with the board’s new safety and security committee, which she was instrumental in creating.
