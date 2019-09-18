TRAVERSE CITY –- One male inmate in the Grand Traverse County jail tested positive for hepatitis A Friday, and the county health department responded Monday by immunizing between 30 and 40 inmates and staff, said health director Wendy Hirschenberger.
Immunizations were voluntary, Hirschenberger said, though she strongly encouraged all corrections staff and inmates to be vaccinated.
“Our response was good and the risk to the general population from this one case is not great, but hepatitis A is a disease that is easily spread, especially in close proximity,” Hirschenberger said.
Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Chris Barsheff said the infected person is no longer in the jail.
“To reduce the chance of infection to other inmates and staff, he was taken to Munson and then bonded out on a PR bond,” Barsheff said, referring to a personal recognizance bond.
“We’re short-staffed and otherwise a corrections officer would have had to stay with him.”
Barsheff said bond decisions take arrest details into account, even in cases of a communicable disease. And that sometime later this week, more hepatitis A vaccinations will be given at the jail.
“The biggest challenge now is, we’re trying to find out who else was exposed,” Barsheff said. “That’s the most difficult part right now.”
The District 10 Health Department medical director confirmed a total of seven cases of the disease — three women and four men — in Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties. Of the seven infected, five are jail inmates or former inmates.
“Anyone who has been in jail, might be in jail, or works with people in jail are at high risk,” said Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse.
This includes corrections officers and family members of inmates, Morse said, if they had contact with the inmate when the inmate was sick. Anyone with concerns about exposure should contact their family doctor or their county health department to discuss vaccination.
“If they don’t have insurance or if they can’t afford to pay, they can get immunized for free at the health department,” she said.
Those with known exposure will receive a letter in the mail from their local health department or from District 10, Morse said. Getting vaccinated soon after exposure can prevent the illness.
Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said there are no cases in the Antrim County Jail, and that the health department there conducts annual vaccinations. His corrections officers are all vaccinated, he said.
“Nobody wants to get that stuff,” Bean said.
Hepatitis A is a serious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. The state requires physicians to report the disease to the Michigan Disease Surveillance System or their local health departments within 24 hours of a positive test.
The virus is spread during sex, by sharing needles, by living with a person infected with the disease, or by eating contaminated food or drinking contaminated water. Symptoms include jaundice, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, joint pain, dark urine, abdominal pain and a low grade fever.
Hepatitis A lives in feces, and so anywhere multiple people use the same bathroom — such as jails — is a place the disease can spread, Morse said.
Jail staff can help curtail the disease by confining an infected person to their cell, giving them a private bathroom, or if that is not feasible, thoroughly disinfecting the bathroom after each use.
Jail administrators in Kalkaska and Crawford counties did not return calls for comment.
An outbreak was reported in Michigan in August 2016 and since then the disease “kinda keeps trickling along,” in northern Michigan, Hirschenberger said. The health department has responded by keeping supplies of vaccines from the Center for Disease Control on hand and offering walk-in immunizations.
“The strain we’ve seen in Michigan is particularly strong and we recommend vaccination,” Hirschenberger said. “Some people might feel like they’re not at risk, but hep A can kill you. It can also result in you needing a liver transplant.”
As of September 11, there have been 920 cases of hepatitis A in Michigan, 738 hospitalizations and 30 deaths from the disease since the 2016 outbreak began, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.