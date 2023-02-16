GREILICKVILLE — Five northern Michiganders were arrested on suspicion of running a drug ring out of a Leelanau County home.
The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office contacted the Traverse Narcotics Team after finding drugs at the home of Ricardo Roman Jr. in January 2022. Roman, 47, was arrested in December 2022 on the original drug charge and taken to the Leelanau County jail. After the arrest, TNT detectives said they obtained a search warrant for Roman's Elmwood Township home where they found an additional 79 grams of cocaine.
Roman is now facing additional charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine 50-499 grams, maintaining a drug house and conducting a criminal enterprise, court records showed. If he is found guilty, Roman could face up to 92 years in prison.
Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the subsequent investigation led to charges for four others with suspected ties to the operation. The Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office charged Jose Luis Roman, 39, from Northport; Katie Lynn Williams, 32, from Traverse City; Abigail Churchill Kinney, 38, from Traverse City; and Shane Wesley Hoffman, 31, from Traverse City with conducting a criminal enterprise.
Jose, Williams, Kinney and Hoffman were all given a $25,000 bond, according to court records.
TNT was assisted by the sheriff's office, MSP Houghton Lake Post K9 team and members of the MSP Seventh District Emergency Support Team.
