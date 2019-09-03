LELAND — Fishtown Preservation Society received a $25,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation, which will be spent toward shanty rehabilitation at Leland’s historic waterfront attraction.
Officials said these grant dollars will help with three of Fishtown’s shanties, specifically the Carlson’s Fishery, the Village Cheese Shanty and Fishtown’s oldest building, the Morris Shanty.
Officials said the shanty rehabilitation project has been in the planning phase for several years, but recent high water levels on Lake Michigan underscored the need for the work. Efforts could begin this autumn.
In addition to shanty rehabilitation, Fishtown Preservation is also raising money for critical infrastructure, such as barrier-free entryway access, drainage issues and dock replacement.
Total project costs for the historic area top $2 million, and Fishtown Preservation’s Campaign for Fishtown has raised $600,000 in cash and pledges.
More information is available at 231-256-8878 or at www.fishtownmi.org online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.