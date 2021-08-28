TRAVERSE CITY — State Court of Appeals judges apparently will determine the fate of a proposed dam and selective fish passage in Traverse City.
The deadline to put questions on the Nov. 2 ballot came and went at 4 p.m. Aug. 10, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette said. Without action from the city commission before then, no other questions could go before city voters (commissioners previously agreed to place a question concerning the city manager’s spending authority on the ballot, he noted).
That means FishPass will stay in what’s expected to be a months-long appeal process instead of go before city voters as city resident Rick Buckhalter argued it should.
Jay Zelenock, Buckhalter’s attorney, said that’s a disappointment, and a gamble he believes the city is likely to lose in a case that could take a year or more to decide. He agreed with 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling that FishPass’ fish-sorting channel should be something city voters should decide.
“I guess in my view the city ought to, you know the old Kenny Rogers song, ‘Know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em,’” he said. “I would fold ‘em if I were them.”
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the case is about more than just FishPass. It has wider implications about how the city manages and maintains its critical infrastructure. Power’s ruling also raised questions of what the city can and can’t do in parks, and whether city land is a park even if never designated as one.
“So we need to know whether a change from one park use to another park use, or in this case, an upgrade of the existing park use that already is happening, requires a vote, because that really has an implication on how the city manages and operates all of its property,” she said.
Power in April rejected the city’s assertion that FishPass, a 400-foot-long channel that would be used to test technologies and techniques to block undesirable aquatic species like sea lamprey and pass desirable ones, is essentially an upgrade to an existing fish ladder in the Union Street Dam. Instead, he saw it as a laboratory, a use he didn’t believe fit the city’s definition of parkland use.
And converting parkland to a non-parkland use requires a vote of the public, according to the city charter. So too does transferring or disposing of it.
That ruling kept in place Power’s previous injunction on the multi-partner project spearheaded by the Great Lakes Fishery Commission. He placed that hold on construction in January, days before work on the $20 million-plus project to be paid for largely with federal funds was set to begin.
Zelenock said Power’s ruling vindicated Buckhalter’s — and by extension, the public’s — right to vote. He expects further vindication at the Court of Appeals.
The city could find itself in a quandary if it did place the project to a vote and it failed, Trible-Laucht said.
“I mean, there’s no appeal or recourse from a vote ... so that would leave the city in a very uncomfortable position of having a piece of infrastructure that really needs to be addressed, and how can that happen if there’s a vote in the negative on that particular issue,” she said.
Zelenock brushed off arguments that the Union Street Dam’s condition makes its replacement urgent — Court of Appeals judges denied the city’s request to add a May 2021 Michigan Department of Natural Resources inspection finding the dam in “fair to poor” condition but not finding any structural deficiencies to suggest its failure is imminent.
Claims about the dire state of the dam are undercut by the city routing “probably hundreds” of pedestrians over it while the South Cass Street bridge is closed for construction, Zelenock said.
Trible-Laucht said the decision on whether to put FishPass on the November ballot ultimately fell to city commissioners.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he would’ve opposed doing so on the theory that it would give weight to a ruling the city doesn’t agree with and is actively fighting.
He didn’t recall there being much desire on other commissioners’ part to place the question on the ballot prior to the deadline lapsing.
“It needs a little momentum just to get on the agenda, and it felt like that topic never had enough momentum to even get in front of us for a formal discussion,” he said.
Trible-Laucht said she expects the court to set a date for oral arguments once briefs are filed; Zelenock said the city and Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s briefs are not due yet.
