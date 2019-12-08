TRAVERSE CITY — A federal permit for a hotly debated scientific research project in Traverse City’s Boardman River is open for public comments.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s potentially $22 million FishPass project is meant to spend 10 years researching ways to automatically sort fish that swim upstream out of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay in search of spawning grounds in the river’s upper reaches.
The proposal is to build a replacement structure for the century-old Union Street Dam with a new research facility meant to block harmful invasive species like sea lamprey, but allow desirable fish to pass through.
And that’s what gives some environmental groups pause — what exactly is the definition of “desirable fish” and who decides?
‘Connectivity and invasive species’
The public debate has arisen around FishPass as state and federal officials process needed permits to build such a facility on the river that winds through Traverse City’s downtown district.
The concept is founded in research around sea lamprey, a harmful invasive species that has wreaked havoc on lake trout populations in Lakes Michigan and Huron in past decades.
Sea lampreys are a parasitic fish with suction cup mouths that attach to fish and dig their teeth into flesh for grip, then scrape through the scales and skin with sharp tongues. Sea lampreys feed on the fish’s body fluids by secreting an enzyme that prevents blood from clotting, not unlike how leeches feed.
So how do you block such a harmful invasive species from getting past a dam, but allow other fishes to swim through to better foster the upstream fishery?
Nobody knows, and that’s the point of the study.
“FishPass will be a one-of-a-kind project, shaping the way the entire Great Lakes watershed approaches connectivity and invasive species management,” said Bob Lambe, GLFC executive secretary.
The commission is a bi-national organization with a mission to restore the Great Lakes, including representation from eight U.S. states, the Province of Ontario and multiple American Indian tribes. It was created in a 1954 treaty between the United States and Canada specifically to target the sea lamprey outbreak in North America’s freshwater inland seas.
FishPass proponents say this is a chance for Traverse City to contribute to scientific knowledge, research data and methods that could prove useful to river systems across the Great Lakes basin.
Then there’s the abundant international, federal, state and tribal dollars to replace the existing dam, money that wouldn’t be available without this research proposal.
However, FishPass critics argue that once the research project is done, state natural resources officials may opt to allow certain species of fish beyond the barrier — specifically steelhead — which would be expected to have negative impacts on existing upstream populations of brown and especially native brook trout.
Also, some suggest the last thing the stream needs is another big, concrete structure given much of the lower Boardman River is already heavily urbanized with hard-surface stream banks along the river’s last leg to the lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers currently has the project under public notice, with a deadline for comments set for Dec. 17.
Officials said the comment period may be extended and it’s unknown whether the federal agency will host a public hearing.
“We usually don’t hold a public hearing if we feel we can get all the information we need through public comments,” said Kristi DeFoe, one of the Corps’ project managers.
DeFoe said many times citizens request public hearings but most of the time it’s unlikely.
“It depends on the public interest and the response,” she said.
Once the comment period closes, the Corps will generate a report and notify the city of any issues that must be addressed before the project permit is approved.
The goal is to resolve any concerns, DeFoe said.
Perspective points
Mayor Jim Carruthers said city officials want to move the project forward, even while knowing “there’s quite a bit of public concern about it.” This effort could be a chance for a better river system in the end, he said.
“It’s an opportunity. We don’t know what the outcome is. It’s a study. That’s what it is,” Carruthers said.
The mayor said this isn’t only a chance to make use of federal, state and tribal funding to replace the old, leaky dam, but also an opportunity to listen to what tribal authorities want done with a major natural resource in their historic territory.
“We’re trying to strengthen our relationship with the tribe,” Carruthers said. “More than just going to them for money.”
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians Tribal Chairman Thurlow “Sam” McClellan said the tribe supports the Boardman River restoration.
“Our connections to rivers transcend time,” McClellan said in a released statement. “We have been involved, and supportive of collaborative river restoration for decades. Just as we care for our family, we consider the river our relative and see this work helping to protect and keep this ecosystem healthy for generations to come.”
Others want guarantees that the FishPass scientific experiment doesn’t go haywire in their beloved Boardman River.
“We are not opposed to FishPass as a structure and certainly support the need to keep out invasive species from the Great Lakes from going upriver now that the three other dams have been removed,” said Gus Newbury, president of local nonprofit Brook Trout Coalition.
The group’s concerns are more focused around the experimental nature of the new technology, he said.
“In the meantime, precautions need to be in place, a fail-safe set of conditions the experiment operates under,” Newbury said, for example during a power failure.
Greg Reisig, co-chairman of local nonprofit Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, said members of that organization have many concerns with the plan, expected extensive tree cuts, hardening the river shorelines with concrete as well as any excavation of the river for the project.
But the one issue all environmental groups seem to coalesce around is whether the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will permit steelhead to move beyond the FishPass structure once the 10-year experiment is finished.
“Every river doesn’t have to be a steelhead river,” said Chad Brown, president of Traverse City-based Adams Chapter of national nonprofit Trout Unlimited.
Brown said the Boardman River is unique in its connection to Lake Michigan that comes with a self-sustaining brook trout population upstream beyond the Union Street Dam, the last remaining blocking structure on the river. Many would like to see how well that trout fishery can thrive now that three dams have been removed, the stream is flowing colder and river banks stabilize as they grow new, deep-rooted foliage, he said.
“We’d like to see what the river’s potential is as a trout stream,” Brown said.
Newbury agreed.
“Steelhead would be devastating to the wild brook trout population that exists in the upper Boardman and maybe, to a degree, brown trout,” he said.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials contend that’s a decision for another decade.
“After 10 years, we will have a better idea of what the capabilities are for fish passage technology. We will also have a better idea of the potential of the Boardman River after the dam removals. We want to see how the existing brown and brook trout populations respond to more available habitat in the Boardman River,” said Jay Wesley, DNR fisheries’ Lake Michigan basin coordinator.
The Boardman River may even be considered a good candidate for Arctic grayling introductions in a decade, he said.
Michigan State University is undertaking a structured decision-making process to evaluate the pros and cons of fish passage and Wesley said he expects the DNR could use a similar process in 10 years.
“The process will at least involve focus groups to evaluate all the data from FishPass and from the fish community surveys in the Boardman River. Some options will be developed and vetted through public meetings,” Wesley said.
That leaves a lot of unknowns for now, though.
Reisig said NMEAC asked city officials to delay signing any additional FishPass documents for at least 6 months, while it also requested the Corps conduct a complete environmental impact assessment and have a public hearing in Traverse City — even if that isn’t standard operating procedure.
“There are still many unanswered questions,” Reisig said.
Meanwhile, city officials will host a pair of open house meetings during which the public can talk to key project players from the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, plus city, state and federal officials. The sessions will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Governmental Center, 400 Boardman Ave. in Traverse City.
These informational sessions come after a public forum at the City Opera House in October when the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority’s Lower Boardman River Leadership Team gathered hundreds of questions from area residents and environmental advocates. The city and GLFC recently released a 55-page document with responses to those questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.