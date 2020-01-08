TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of area residents filed through a Traverse City conference room to look over glossy-print displays about a major environmental project and pose their questions.
Officials spent four hours Tuesday during two open-house sessions at the Governmental Center talking with members of the public about the proposed FishPass project in the Boardman River. Both supporters and critics voiced their opinions.
June Thaden, of Traverse City, said she wants city officials to host a town-hall meeting or even a legal public hearing about the project, rather than the open-house-type sessions. She attended the daytime open house.
“We come and talk to individuals, but what is it good for? I would like to know what everybody else thinks,” Thaden said.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission’s potentially $22 million FishPass project is meant to spend 10 years researching ways to automatically sort fish which swim upstream out of Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay in search of spawning grounds in the river’s upper reaches.
The proposal is to build a replacement structure for the century-old Union Street Dam, with a new research facility meant to block harmful invasive species like sea lamprey, but allow desirable fish to pass through. It’s a science experiment to find the best in-river fish-sorting method that can be replicated in waterways around the world.
Michael Sipkoski, of the local Adams Chapter of national nonprofit Trout Unlimited, said it’s a solid idea to prevent non-native fish from moving upstream. He attended both open-house sessions Tuesday.
“To the extent this accomplishes that, we are supportive,” Sipkoski said. “There’s a whole lot of science behind this.”
Patrick Kenny, of Traverse City, attended in the morning to ask questions about how the FishPass project might affect Boardman Lake water levels and whether grayling fish may be introduced to the river in time. He said he supports the FishPass project.
“I think it’s a good thing,” he said, adding that he regularly fishes the Boardman River.
Not all anglers are sold on the measure, though.
Fishermen Tom White and Gary Marek of the local nonprofit group Brook Trout Coalition — an organization dedicated to saving the Boardman River brook trout — both attended Tuesday evening’s open house.
Marek criticized the FishPass design as lacking designated space from which anglers can fish the river in the stretch in question, where they currently make daily use of existing fishing docks.
White said he wants a city public hearing on the proposal so everyone receives the same information and answers to questions. He’s tired of the repeated FishPass talking points, he said.
“I’ve heard so many canned speeches now that I could give them,” White said.
Barb Zupin, of Traverse City, spoke with FishPass open-house attendees in the hallway as they exited the sessions. She’s part of a group called Citizens Against River Experiments which is critical of the process this project has followed.
Zupin said she wants more answers to concerns before things move forward.
“We’re not saying don’t do it. We’re saying slow it down,” Zupin said.
Brett Fessell is a river ecologist with the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians’ restoration section. He said many people at the sessions asked about whether steelhead or salmon will be allowed to pass through the FishPass structure once the initial 10-year research period ends, along with questions about fish-sorting methods and engineering for flood levels.
Many environmental advocates have argued steelhead would outcompete native brook trout now thriving upstream.
Fessell said the FishPass project itself is meant to answer some of these questions.
“We don’t know some of the answers to their questions and some people appreciate that,” he said.
Fessell said the 10-year research period will allow officials to learn not only fish-sorting methods, but also the social carrying capacity for which fish species are desired upstream and what’s feasible for the fishery’s management.
Andrew Muir, Great Lakes Fishery Commission science director, said the next major milestones for the project are the permit processing by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the expected construction bid process in the spring.
The Corps extended the deadline for public comments on the pending FishPass permit to Jan. 16. The initial deadline was last month.
