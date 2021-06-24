TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Court of Appeals judges won’t speed up their consideration of whether a judge’s decision blocking FishPass should be overturned.
Nor did they peremptorily reverse 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power’s ruling that the project, set to replace the Union Street Dam in Traverse City, should go to a citywide vote.
Judges Michael F. Gadola, Stephen L. Borrello and Brock A. Swartzle, with Gadola presiding, weren’t convinced Power made an error so manifest that it warranted overturning without the court hearing arguments or considering formal submissions.
It’s a disappointment to Scott Howard, an attorney for FishPass lead agency Great Lakes Fisheries Commission, and both he and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said they’re looking ahead to what’s next.
“It’s something that you always anticipate, so we’ll just kind of roll with it and move forward as we can,” Trible-Laucht said.
The two rulings are good news for city resident Rick Buckhalter and his attorney, Jay Zelenock, who along with others assisted Buckhalter in representing himself at the circuit court.
Zelenock agreed the Court of Appeals rejecting the peremptory reversal request was unsurprising.
“When you’re asking a court to act really quickly and in a peremptory and in an abbreviated kind of way, those are disfavored,” he said. “They do things methodically and with a process for a reason.”
Buckhalter sued in late 2020 to challenge the city commission’s authority to approve the $20-million-plus project, which proposes to replace the dam with a weir and fish-sorting channel that would selectively pass desired species while keeping invasives like sea lamprey out, as previously reported. Power agreed city charter provisions concerning disposal of park property or changing it to non-parkland use requires the project to go to a citywide vote.
That vote is still a possibility as project partners and the city review their options moving forward, Trible-Laucht said. She has not yet scheduled a meeting with them and isn’t sure when city commissioners will discuss the next move on the case, which could include seeing it through in the Court of Appeals.
That’s likely to be a lengthy process, Zelenock said. He figured the appeals court could decide by fall 2022, and cited his past experience, procedural deadlines and the court’s own public materials, coupled with the court reporter stating transcripts of lower court hearings for the FishPass case won’t be done until mid-August.
Karrie Zeits, an attorney who has represented the city in other matters but not the FishPass lawsuit, said her 12 cases before the court ranged from resolving in seven months to two years — two are still open, records show. The timeline can vary case by case, and can stretch out if parties make motions before submitting briefs, she said.
Trible-Laucht and Howard in asking for a reversal pointed to Power deciding FishPass isn’t a park use. The trial court seemingly ignored the fact that fish passage, and research around it, has been taking place at Union Street Park since the 1960s, they wrote in the brief.
If Power’s interpretation of FishPass as a laboratory stands, that would amount to a change of use to something city ordinance doesn’t seem to allow as a park purpose, as previously reported. The city charter forbids that unless its voters give the OK by a three-fifths majority.
Both attorneys took issue with other parts of the ruling, including Power’s ruling that Union Street Dam is dedicated parkland and that the city manager’s recommendation of accepting it as a park in 1966 carried some legal weight — state and case law is clear that only the commission’s motions do once passed, they argued.
Those arguments don’t amount to an emergency, or any other reason for a court to find Power’s ruling was so manifestly wrong as to strike it down without further argument, Zelenock wrote in his response. Instead, the city’s and GLFC’s contentions that the judge decided the case incorrectly sound more like any appellant’s before the Court of Appeals.
The sheer volume of the city and GLFC’s filings — a 24-page brief with more than 100 exhibits — shows the court, Buckhalter and Zelenock should have a chance to review them on a regular timeframe, Zelenock wrote.
Borrello would have granted an expedited appeal, but Gadola and Swartzle disagreed.
Other agreements between the city and other parties concerning parkland have drawn questions and legal challenges before, including a contract with the Traverse City Film Festival organization to run the Bijou Theater in the former Con Foster Museum. Power referenced the agreement in giving his ruling and said he had doubts as to whether the agreement would survive a current challenge.
Zelenock said he believes the city may regret appealing Power’s ruling rather than place FishPass on the ballot, the outcome Buckhalter pushed for all along. The circuit court, Zelenock contended, granted the city wide latitude in what agreements do and don’t need a vote, and the Court of Appeals might not agree.
Trible-Laucht said there are no guarantees in litigation so she couldn’t speculate on what a decision could mean for those past rulings.
“The other management agreements that the city has have been longstanding, the circuit court has upheld those arrangements in the past and there’s never been an appeal in those instances, so I guess that sort of speaks for itself,” she said, adding other cities have similar arrangements.
Marc Gaden, GLFC’s communications director, said the agency’s commitment to the project hasn’t budged. Costs associated with the delays are a factor, but he said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is supervising construction, will work with contractor Spence Brothers to minimize those.
Nor is pulling out of Traverse City an option, Gaden said.
“We’ve invested considerable resources in the design at this location, so you can’t just pick it up and go from one to the other,” he said.
