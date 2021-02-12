TRAVERSE CITY — Construction on FishPass remains in limbo and Union Street Dam Park in Traverse City remains undisturbed as a judge weighs whether to lift a hold on the project.
Judge Thomas Power of 13th Circuit Court said he’ll have a decision by 4 p.m Tuesday. Traverse City’s attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht asked Power to reconsider his preliminary injunction barring any construction, digging or tree-cutting related to the first-of-its-kind fish passageway and dam set to replace the Union Street Dam.
The judge had more questions about whether the project constitutes either a disposal of parkland or repurposing it for a non-parkland use.
That’s the question at the heart of Rick Buckhalter’s challenge. He argues the city should put the project to a public vote under requirements of its own charter, among other points in his complaint.
He referenced Trible-Laucht’s arguments about the city’s controls over operating and maintaining parkland.
“Well, that’s probably true, but when push comes to shove, I mean, the city residents own the parks, and they hire employees to do this work, and if city residents are saying, ‘Wait a minute, you’re going beyond the normal bounds, we don’t want you to do that, we want a vote on it,’ I think that’s the situation we have here,” he said.
Trible-Laucht said city charter requirements apply in fairly narrow circumstances, none of which are the case for FishPass. She argued the project wouldn’t amount to a disposal or conveyance of a property interest, would increase access to the Union Street Dam Park rather than take it away, and that even the 400-foot-long fish channel — blocked from the public by a 6-foot-tall fence and out of bounds for anglers — would be open for tours.
“The existing fish ladder will essentially be replaced with a fancy, tech-savvy fish ladder and the dam will be replaced by the weir,” she said, later adding that all the installations will remain city property.
Power wanted to know if the fish-sorting channel would be a de-facto disposal, as removing it would likely be impractical if project partners ever withdraw.
Not so, Trible-Laucht replied, offering one possible solution should the channel ever be abandoned for fish-sorting: fill it in with dirt and make it more parkland. Plus, any lasting concerns over which fish get passed upriver of the installation is a Department of Natural Resources issue, just as passing fish through an existing ladder is under the state agency’s purview.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission sought to intervene in the lawsuit, and on Thursday attorney Scott Howard argued for the agency that Buckhalter’s objections boiled down to a policy disagreement, not a legal issue.
Power initially rejected Buckhalter’s request for a preliminary injunction at a Dec. 9 hearing, but reversed that move over concerns that GLFC project lead Dan Zielinski and Frank Dituri, the Boardman River Restoration Project Implementation Team leader, had misrepresented whether two large willow trees in the park would be cut.
Both indicated the trees — on the river’s south bank between the dam and Union Street bridge — wouldn’t be cut, although Dituri and Zielinski’s subsequent statements show some confusion on whether one or both would be spared. Power said on Jan. 15 he felt misled after a city resident told him both trees were marked, possibly to be cut.
That left Power wondering whether he had correct or sufficient information to determine Buckhalter’s arguments would succeed on the merits or not — Trible-Laucht previously said the city never meant to mislead the court and chalked it up to confusion from an incomplete process to determine which trees would go or stay — the two willows will be spared, she said previously.
Meanwhile the delay continues to cost about $9,000 per day and could eventually derail the project, Trible-Laucht said. Power was skeptical, noting past assertions by project partners that the delay shouldn’t affect funding.
Tree cuttings hardly featured in Thursday’s hearings, aside from Trible-Laucht rejecting Buckhalter’s arguments that the project might violate the city tree ordinance as a “red herring.” She noted the city zoning administrator already issued a cutting permit.
Trible-Laucht declined to comment on Thursday’s hearing.
The cutting of several dozen mature trees looms large on the list of objections among project critics who see the installation and accompanying park amenities as an affront to Union Street Dam Park’s nature-like state.
Still others fear what kind of fish could be let upstream, especially if steelhead get a foothold and decimate the river’s native brook trout fishery — the DNR promised not to pass any non-native fish for 10 years after construction although river advocates are skeptical of the state agency’s designs for the Boardman.
Buckhalter said after Thursday’s hearing that he believes Power asked a lot of pressing questions and should have what he needs to decide.
“It’s just up to the judge now. He’s a great judge and I trust his judgement,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.