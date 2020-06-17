TRAVERSE CITY — Building FishPass where the Union Street Dam sits in Traverse City will require entering city property, and commissioners just gave the nod.
City leaders on Monday unanimously agreed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a contractor can build the project that will replace the aging dam and eventually be the site of a selective, two-way fish passage system. It could keep invasive species out of the river while letting desirable fish through, but not everyone wants it there.
Others think there are too many unknowns with the Fishpass system.
The Union Street Dam is the last dam standing after Boardman River Restoration Project partners removed three others starting with the Brown Bridge Dam in 2012, said Frank Dituri, city Department of Public Services director and project implementation team member. He called replacing the Union Street Dam with FishPass the project’s “capstone” and “best possible scenario” for the river.
“Those dams were part of the entire river restoration project, as is the Fishpass and the true connectivity to the Great Lakes for a tributary that runs right through the heart of our city,” he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a contractor will build a dam that resembles the edge of a gear and headworks that will feed water into a long concrete channel, as previously reported. That channel will eventually hold fish-sorting equipment during a 10-year research period, with an aim to find a permanent fish passage solution.
Funding to construct the project, estimated at $18-20 million, is in hand, said Dan Zielinski, principal engineer and scientist for project lead agency Great Lakes Fishery Commission. Much of that is federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative money.
The city will chip in $250,000 to replace a water main that runs along the current Union Street Dam, documents show.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said the process to restore the river has been a challenging one, and it’s a project city leaders supported years ago. He’s thankful that professionals from around the world have been focused on it, and acknowledged that while city leaders will take heat for the decision, it’s time to move forward with the final step.
Not everyone was on board. Public commenters Rick Buckhalter, Tom Mair, Jack Segal and Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council co-chair Ann Rogers asked that commissioners hold off on the project or reject outright.
Rogers called for a moratorium on any new project using taxpayer money, and said the city needs to prepare for problems brought on by worsening climate change.
“We need to get our own house in order, we need to repair our central infrastructure, protect our fresh water and have a real plan for the years ahead,” she said.
Segal said the city needs more answers, like an environmental impact statement. He disputed project leaders’ claims that the public had enough opportunity to give feedback, and questioned whether the outside funding will still be in place amid a budget crisis.
Theirs was the latest among a stream of criticism aimed at the project, with some city residents calling the structure and surrounding amenities an ugly assault on the river’s natural character. Some anglers and brook trout advocates also fear the Department of Natural Resources and Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians could eventually opt to pass fish that would harm the river’s native populations.
City Manager Marty Colburn said he has sought public feedback and engagement, and even if he hasn’t pleased everybody, the majority are supportive.
Zielinski said there were four public comment periods for the state and federal permits, which were approved. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers found the structure would have no significant environmental impact.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary said he’s satisfied a full environmental impact statement isn’t needed.
Commissioner Christie Minervini said she wondered if the project is urgent or if the city could take more time for more public engagement. McGillivary said his experience working in federal government and as a Congressional staffer was that their approval couldn’t wait.
“Normally when you work through a process like this, it’s a multi-year request, you wait your turn and when you step out of your turn, you may never get another chance at it,” he said.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will seek project bids starting June 19, according to a Great Lakes Fisheries Commission release. Construction could start in October, documents show.
