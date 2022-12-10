TRAVERSE CITY — A Traverse City resident’s legal battle to force the city to put a proposed fish passageway on the ballot isn’t over.
Rick Buckhalter is asking the state Supreme Court to reverse a Court of Appeals decision that the project, known as FishPass, can move forward without a citywide vote.
Buckhalter called it an effort to protect city parks from an attack by special interest groups with help by influential people in city government. He added the appeals court ruling also seemed to disregard the facts laid out before 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power, who first heard Buckhalter’s challenge.
“The city is trying to undermine city law by attempting to deny residents the right to override the city commission on certain issues which are critically important to the quality of life for the true owners of our parks, which are the taxpayers,” Buckhalter said.
City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht said the application to the Supreme Court wasn’t a surprise. And Marc Gaden, a spokesman for project lead Great Lakes Fishery Commission, called the application to the Supreme Court a disappointing move.
Both also said they will respond to the application.
“We think the city has a very strong case and we’ll certainly make that argument with the Michigan Supreme Court, if they even agree to hear the case,” Gaden said.
FishPass would replace the Union Street Dam in downtown Traverse City with a labyrinth weir and 400-foot-long channel fed by a headworks and straddled by a gantry crane, as previously reported. That channel would house various sorting equipment designed to let desired species upstream, like sturgeon, while keeping out invasive species like sea lamprey.
At issue is whether building the structure would amount to changing the parkland to a non-park use, for which the city charter would require a public vote.
Power previously ruled FishPass is more like a laboratory and sided with Buckhalter.
But Trible-Laucht argued the structure doesn’t change the parkland’s use — if Union Street Dam Park is a park in the first place. She pointed to the existing fish ladder and ongoing fisheries research there, and a three-judge Appeals Court panel unanimously agreed.
Jay Zelenock, Buckhalter’s attorney, rejected the comparison between the proposal and ongoing research, calling it a reach.
“To say that what’s currently going on is in any way the same scope or the same use of land as what’s being proposed is close to as ridiculous as to say, because somebody googled something on their phone about geology, that research is going on,” he said.
Zelenock said he figured it could take a few months to a year or more for state Supreme Court judges to decide whether to take the case.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will oversee the construction of FishPass, is holding off on renegotiating a construction contract with Spence Brothers, Gaden said. The project’s cost, previously estimated at more than $20 million, likely will increase, given rising prices since the company was poised to start construction in January 2020.
“So the longer that this delays, the greater possibility that the costs will go up,” Gaden said.
