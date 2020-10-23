From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — FishPass project construction starts Saturday with a virtual groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m.
The construction caps off the Boardman River Dams Ecosystem Restoration Initiative at Traverse City’s Union Street Dam. Spence Brothers Construction of Traverse City got the $19.3 million contract and the work is scheduled for completion in 2022.
Project organizations include: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, Great Lakes Commission, City of Traverse City, Fisheries and Oceans of Canada, Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa/Chippewa Indians, Great Lakes Fishery Commission, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Geological Survey.
COVID-19 precautions prompted the virtual format so project partners and the general public can safely attend. It will be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/FishPass/live/.
