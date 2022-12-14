TRAVERSE CITY — Four Anishinaabek sovereign nations along with Michigan, and federal officials agreed on a revised successor decree for fishing policies on parts of three of the Great Lakes.
A proposed order submitted to a federal judge would extend for 24 years a system overseeing commercial and sport fishing in areas of lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior under the 1836 Treaty of Washington. Those sections of the lakes are entirely within the U.S. and under Michigan’s jurisdiction.
Under the treaty, the Odawa and Ojibway nations under the treaty, ceded lands that would comprise nearly 40 percent of Michigan’s eventual territory, while retaining hunting and fishing rights.
Before the consent decree, many Anishinaabek fishermen were arrested for practicing these rights. In 1979, the State of Michigan challenged those rights and lost in federal court.
The updated 2000 decree from the out-of-court settlement, 1985 Consent Decree, reaffirmed Anishinaabek rights to fish in the Great Lakes. The ruling meant tribal citizens aren’t governed by the same state regulations as non-Native anglers.
Since 2000, the consent decree governs the allocation, management, and regulation of state and tribal fisheries in the 1836 Treaty waters of the Great Lakes.
The new agreement on the table, like its predecessors, sets zones where tribal fishing can operate and areas where commercial fishing is off limits. It deals with topics such as catch limits and which gear tribal operations can use. It also reaffirms the use of gill nets in more places, with restrictions on depth in the water they’re placed, the times of year they’re used and how much netting is deployed.
“We believe this agreement has clear benefits for all the parties,” David Caroffino, tribal coordination unit manager for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources fisheries division, told the Associated Press.
In addition to the state and federal governments, the sovereign nations include the Bay Mills Indian Community, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians.
According to state biologists in the motion, they are confident that the limited expansion of gill netting won’t harm fish populations and will have “minimal impacts” on sport fishing.
Sport fishing groups disagree, Amy Trotter, executive director of the Michigan United Conservation Clubs told the AP. She referenced a previous $14 million payout to tribal operations to transition away from gill nets.
GTB citizen and commercial fisherman Cindi John has operated Ed & Cindi John Treaty Fish Co. with her husband as tribal commercial fishermen since 1989, and has been treaty fishing since the 1970s.
“The misunderstanding of gill nets is based purely on not knowing how our equipment works,” John said.
Gill nets are used in a select way, and the restrictions under the use of them, or the stretch of the net won’t allow disruptions to lake trout or salmon, John said.
The need for gill netting to improve harvests of select species has risen with the collapse of whitefish populations, “which has had devastating impacts on our fisherman,” John said. The nets are particularly important for landing lake trout, which have become a more important commercial species as whitefish plummeted.
“Our whitefish have disappeared from a lot of parts of our lakes, and it has had a devastating impact on our fisherman,” John said.
Lake trout, once devastated by parasitic sea lamprey, have bounced back in recent decades because of lamprey controls and trout restoration efforts.
Kevin Donner, director for LTBB’s Natural Resources Department’s Great Lakes Fishery Program, said there are many factors that go into the specification of gill net, such as location, season, and behaviors of the fish.
“It’s an effective tool, like many other fishermen use, such as the hook and line,” Donner said. “From a biological perspective, when used properly, gill net fisheries have been shown to not have negative impacts on the biodiversity of the ecosystem.”
He said there is unfortunately a lot of misguided and inaccurate information regarding the consent decree and tribal citizens’ rights to fish in the Great Lakes.
Donner said the sovereign nation is immersed heavily from “start to finish” in the fisheries department, which include monitoring, collection and analysis of fish data, and actions such as implementing and enforcing tribal treaty fishing regulations.
The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians did not join the agreement to replace the prior 2000 Consent Decree. The nation filed a motion with the U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney, who is overseeing the case, seeks the authority to regulate its own fishing.
According to the Sault nation’s brief in the court filings, they argue the 2000 Consent Decree was meant to expire, after which it would no longer govern the parties in any manner. Tribes did not agree to restrictions “permanently or indefinitely.”
Maloney scheduled a conference for Friday to review where the case stands and consider the Sault nation’s proposal.
John Flesher of the Associated Press contributed to this report.
