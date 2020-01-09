GLEN ARBOR — The neighbors of a proposed housing development on the Crystal River in Glen Arbor Township don’t believe the bucolic spot is the right location for several townhouses and apartments.
Those neighbors, many of whom belong to the Fisher Lake Association, will meet at a private home Friday to talk about the possibility of putting in a back-up offer on the property, said Jeff Rabidoux, who lives on Little Fisher Lake.
“We’ll also look at hiring an attorney to represent the homeowners to make sure they do everything they can to assure the property is used in the best possible way with as little impact as possible,” Rabidoux said.
Conor McCahill, whose family bought the On the Narrows Marina on Glen Lake in 2008, is looking to purchase the $4.5 million property at the intersection of South Dunns Farm and South Fisher roads at the northeast end of Fisher Lake. It includes a 45-slip marina and 1,100 feet of water frontage.
“It’s a tiny, beautiful paradise,” said Jeff Rabidoux, who lives on Little Fisher Lake. “The thought of 14 houses plus all the boats means the traffic is going to increase dramatically and that’s what frightens me.”
McCahill recently gave a presentation on the proposed development to the Glen Arbor Planning Commission and about 50 people who crowded into the township hall. Many of them spoke out against the development.
“There is some concern from local stakeholders about the project,” McCahill said. “The purpose of the meeting was to introduce my conceptual plan and gather feedback. I am in the process of gathering that feedback and taking it into consideration while evaluating the plan and if any changes can be made.”
Mark Weick is a summer resident on Little Fisher Lake.
“A lot of us are concerned about the density of the housing, the fragile ecosystem of the lake and the potential for environmental impact on the lake,” Weick said.
The property is zoned commercial and allows multi-family housing. It is surrounded by national parkland and bracketed on both sides by residential zoning.
“Everything around it is lakeshore or single-family development,” Weick said.
On the Narrows underwent an expansion in 2012, with some saying it has grown too much, Rabidoux said. They complain about traffic parked along M-22 and too many noisy boats on the lake, he said.
“What we have seen go on over there makes us believe this will happen here and we don’t want that here,” Rabidoux said.
McCahill has a purchase agreement on the property and said presenting the plan was part of his due diligence. His plan details 14 townhouses and 12 workforce housing units. It also would bring the property back to a full-service marina.
“At this point in time he has not jumped through any of the hoops,” said Planning Commission Chairman Lance Roman, adding that there is always a shortage of boat slips in the area.
McCahill has not submitted an application for the development, said Tim Cypher, zoning administrator for the township. If and when he does the planning commission will do a site plan review with a required public hearing.
The property has been used commercially since the 1920s, said John Peppler, the real estate agent who listed it.
It operated as a sawmill before becoming a marina in the 1930s, he said.
In the 1950s it became a full-service marina, operating until the 1980s when it was purchased by Lewis, who scaled back on marina operations.
For about the last dozen years Lewis has rented out its slips and operated his Crystal River Corporation construction business at the site, Peppler said. Lewis now wants to retire, he said.
Lewis could not be reached for comment.
Rabidoux said he knows the property will be sold and there will be something there. He said Lewis is in a tough position.
“We want him to be able to sell his marina,” he said. “We just don’t want this.”
