TRAVERSE CITY — It took FirstIgnite three attempts to deliver a winning TCNewTech pitch on the stage of the City Opera House.
It took one try to win a Traverse Connect Scale Up North award.
FirstIgnite and grocer Oryana Community Co-Op were winners of the third Scale Up North Awards on Thursday. It’s the first time the awards announcement was made in person.
The Emerging Business Award is for new local businesses in the start-up phases of growth. Eligibility includes companies with fewer than five years in business with any amount of revenue and at least three full-time employees.
The Hagerty Scaling Business Award is for existing scaling businesses with demonstrated growth. Companies must have been in business for five or more years with 2021 revenue greater than or equal to $500,000 and up to 150 full-time employees.
For FirstIgnite co-founder and CEO Chase Bonhag it was fitting to be named the Emerging Business Award winner at the City Opera House. He won the TCNewTech Pitch Night top prize in October 2021 after failing to deliver the winning pitch in 2019 and 2020 for the business which aims to “bridge the gap between industry and academia.”
“We started as a pitch idea at TCNewTech and now we have seven (figures) in venture capital and clients all around the world,” Bonhag said. “I think we can do more of that around Traverse City.”
The other finalists in the Emerging Business category were The Elk Rapids Marina on Elk Lake/The DAM Shop and Shift Health Center. The Emerging Business finalists participated in a pitch presentation on Thursday.
Oryana was named the winner in the Hagerty Scaling Business category after a panel discussion with other finalists Grand Traverse Distillery and Truly Free.
“Winning this is impactful, especially for Oryana turning 50 years (old) next year,” General Manager Steve Nance said. “And scaling up in the middle of the pandemic.
“We kept Lucky’s (Market) online, kept it going and all 62 of their staff took the option of coming over to Oryana. Since August of 2020 we’ve gone from $16 million (in net revenue) to $32 million. But it’s all about the people.”
The winning Scale Up North businesses will receive a prize package of cash and in-kind services.
The Emerging Business Award prize is valued at $23,000. The Scaling Business Award is worth $41,000. Both prize packages include space at Commongrounds on Eighth Street when construction is completed.
The Scale Up North Awards are presented by Hagerty and Priority Health, with additional support from Northwestern Michigan College.
Priority Health Senior Sales Executive Logan Suttman, also on the judges panel, announced the award winners after a period of deliberations. Suttman said determining the winners was difficult, but it was nice to be doing it in person after the first two Scale Up North finals were virtual events.
“To be back in person is the cherry on top,” Suttman said.
Applications for the 2022 SUN Awards opened Jan. 24 and closed Feb. 18. A total of 21 businesses were notified Feb. 25 they were advancing in the competition involving for-profit companies in Traverse Connect’s five-county service area in two stages of growth.
After submitting showcase videos, the field was trimmed to 10 on March 18 and — following judge site visits — six on April 8.
