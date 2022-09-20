TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan will see its first snap of brisk fall weather this week.
The National Weather Service predicted slightly cooler temperatures today, with highs expected to reach the low 70s — a stark contrast to the high humidity and 80-degree weather that ushered in the week.
But Thursday and Friday will bring yet another variation in the weather pattern, with temperatures dropping more drastically, said Mike Boguth, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Gaylord post.
That means highs in the mid- to low-50s, and “perhaps the bigger story,” he said, likely the region’s first widespread frost Thursday night.
“So, yeah, we’re definitely turning colder,” he said.
This forecast is about 10- to 15-degrees below average for this time of year.
The cause of the sudden shift has to do with increasingly cold weather patterns in Canada, pushed down this week by the remnants of a tropical storm making its way up to Alaska, Boguth said.
It’s likely that the Northern Michigan region will see some more cold days early next week, he added, but those temperatures won’t necessarily be locked in for the rest of the season.
Overall, October is actually projected to be warmer than average.
“I think we’re going to definitely see days back in the 70s, for sure,” he said. “Less frequent, of course, that’s just normal for fall, but by no means is this warm weather over yet.”
