TRAVERSE CITY — Native American leaders from across the Midwest will gather Thursday at the inaugural Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit.
The event will be the first economic conference for Native American sovereign nations and their citizens in this region.
The daylong event takes place at the Grand Valley State University-Seidman College of Business, and is hosted by Tribal Business News, in partnership between the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, GVSU, and MiBiz.
Organizers said the summit aims to bring together sovereign nations, Native business executives and Indigenous entrepreneurs from Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa, as well as representatives from state and federal agencies that work with tribes on economic development projects and initiatives.
Native leaders, businesses, executives, and Indigenous entrepreneurs across the Midwest will network and discuss current economic plans, as well as professional development during the summit.
Sessions will focus on access to capital in Indian Country, opportunities in tourism and how COVID-19 reshaped the economic development of sovereign nations.
In Michigan, the 12 federally recognized nations contributed more than $288 million to the state’s economy, according to the 2019 Michigan Non-Gaming Tribal Economic Impact Study, underwritten by the MEDC.
The study included 38 non-gaming business entities owned and managed by nine federally recognized tribes in Michigan. While the impact of non-gaming businesses is growing, it represents a fraction of the nearly $3.4 billion economic impact created by Michigan’s 24 Native-American owned casinos, reported in 2019 from the American Gaming Association.
According to economist Eric Trevan, Ph.D., who authored the 2019 study, even during the COVID-19 pandemic, economies among Michigan’s federally recognized tribes grew at a faster rate than the overall economy of the state of Michigan.
“Tribes are a powerful force in Michigan and elsewhere in the region. The timing for the summit is right as tribes navigate beyond the pandemic to a brighter future, ” Levi Rickert, publisher and editor of Tribal Business News, said in a statement.
The summit plans include in-person presentations from senior-level federal officials responsible for working with different tribes and Native-owned businesses, including Native American executives from the Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy and Department of Transportation.
One of the keynote speakers includes Jackson Brossy, assistant administrator for the Office of Native American Affairs at the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“Tribal Business News is excited to bring together tribes, state and federal officials, and non-Native business leaders in an effort to spur the tribal economy in the Great Lakes region,” said Rickert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.