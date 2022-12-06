TRAVERSE CITY — Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians chief tribal judge has been appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, making her the first Indigenous person to serve the courts, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday.
Upon confirmation from the state Senate, a citizen of the LTBB, will be the first Native citizen to ever be appointed to Michigan’s second-highest court.
“I am humbled and honored to be trusted by Governor Whitmer for this appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals,” said Maldonado in a released statement.
“I look forward to taking all of my professional experience and diligently applying it to the work ahead of me.”
Maldonado also has worked for a number of other tribal courts in Michigan. Prior to being LTBB's chief judge, Maldonado served as a pro tem judge for the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, and the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.
Prior to her appointment as chief judge, she served as assistant general counsel for the LTBB tribe from 2002-2012.
Nationally, Maldonado is recognized as an expert on the Indian Child Welfare Act. Since February 2020, she helped address ICWA and other tribal law issues as part of the Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice.
Maldonado remains active in the legal community outside the courtroom and is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Anishinaabek Caucus of Michigan, Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, Michigan Committee on Juvenile Justice, and the Michigan Justice for All Commission. She is also the treasurer for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
“This is a moment of importance not just for me, but for all of Indian Country as the Governor’s wisdom in this appointment sends a message about the critical importance of the work of tribal courts. I am grateful to the Governor and her team, and I look forward to giving all of Michigan my best,” she said.
Whitmer made the appointment after attending the state-tribal summit in Sault Ste. Marie, hosted by the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians.
“The State of Michigan and sovereign tribal nations must continue working together on our shared priorities and maintain an open, productive dialogue to get things done on the kitchen-table issues,” Whitmer said.
“I am committed to working alongside Tribal leaders to make a real difference in people’s lives and continue growing our economies. Our fortunes are linked, and we must collaborate to move our nations forward.”
This appointment was made to fill a partial term following the retirement of Judge Amy Ronayne Krause, effective Dec. 13, 2022. Judge Maldonado’s term will begin Jan. 9, 2023 and expire at noon on Jan. 1, 2025.
If Judge Maldonado wishes to serve the remainder of Judge Krause’s term, expiring Jan. 1, 2027, she would be required to run for reelection in November of 2024.
Judicial appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.