TRAVERSE CITY — Calls for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging were labeled indoctrination. A document denouncing racism and discriminatory practices within schools was met with strong opposition.
Community members filled the boardroom at the Traverse City Area Public Schools administration building Monday in the first board of education meeting since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed. More than 50 people — most unmasked and not socially distanced — attended the meeting, and many spoke out against the first draft of a district resolution affirming TCAPS is “committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment that promotes equity.”
Members of the TCAPS Social Equity Task Force, which was formed before the beginning of the school year and met monthly since November, created the document that also charges TCAPS with creating an anti-racist, anti-discriminatory and anti-hate learning environment.
Such an effort does not sit well with some Traverse City residents.
Darcie Pickren said the resolution was offensive and degrading as well as unnecessary and ridiculous. Pickren and others who spoke during a nearly hour-long public comment session, said the resolution actively creates racism instead of fighting against it. Pickren also spoke against the district’s updated anti-bullying policy two weeks ago, calling it negative and pessimistic.
Many suggested the resolution and the task force are working to install “critical race theory” into the TCAPS curriculum — a notion TCAPS Board Vice President Erica Moon Mohr said is not true. TCAPS Associate Superintendent Shaina Biller also clarified that the resolution is not a board or district policy, it is a resolution in support of students, staff and the community.
Critical race theory is an effort to introduce discussions into academia about how race, slavery and racism have shaped public policy. Critics see it as divisive and something that creates more tension between white people and people of color.
A Republican-backed bill introduced in the Michigan Senate last week seeks to penalize any K-12 school district that teaches critical race theory or “anti-American” ideas about race by decreasing state funding to those districts by 5 percent.
Axios reported Monday that a conservative political action committee, the 1776 Project PAC, is now raising funds to support school board candidates who oppose public schools teaching critical race theory and support “promoting patriotism and pride in American history.” One speaker during public comment at the TCAPS meeting Monday mentioned the 1776 Project.
David Collins, a Traverse City resident, said critical race theory is “poison.”
Although the resolution has its critics, it has supporters as well.
Holly T. Bird is a member of the anti-racism task force Northern Michigan E3 and was part of the TCAPS Social Equity Task Force. She said the “scourge of racism and prejudice” seen and experienced in northern Michigan and the United States is nothing new. Bird called it a festering wound that needs to be healed.
“How do you do this? Simply put, through education,” Bird said, addressing the board. “You are the leaders of the system that society relies on to shape the minds of our children so they can go into the world as successful people.”
Part of that success, Bird said, is learning about and from people different from oneself.
David Richardson, a teacher at Traverse City West Senior High School, said the resolution is “deeply needed.” Richardson sees that need in his classroom every day.
Richardson invoked Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” when he addressed the board and said, “I hope you all commit to actively pursuing justice, starting with a strong board resolution in support of diversity, equity and inclusion and against discrimination.”
The need for such a resolution seemed stark when one speaker, a white woman, said the word “n----r” twice during her public comment. Although she did not direct the racial slur at anyone and said it as part of a story in which the slur was directed at her and her son, the word still elicited disgust from some in the audience.
Northern Michigan E3 member Marshall Collins, a Black man and part of the TCAPS task force, left the room after hearing the word. He returned later.
Moon Mohr interrupted the woman and asked her to not use the word, saying it was “very offensive” and suggested she say “the n-word” instead. The woman apologized and moved on with her statement.
Collins thanked Moon Mohr for her interjection and said there needs to be an “educational shift” in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Those changes should not break apart a community, Collins said. Instead, they should bring people together.
“Change always causes pushback from those who are comfortable with the status quo,” Collins said. “It’s time to get uncomfortable and address the voices of our population of students whose voice has been silenced.”
Those on the TCAPS task force stood by the resolution while qualifying that it is still just a first draft and was brought before the board and public for discussion. Andy Phillips, curriculum director at TCAPS and task force member, lauded the group’s work and said it should be part of the district’s decision-making process for a long time to come.
Board members were mostly supportive of the resolution, but all seven also agreed that it needed work before it was formally approved by the board. Trustee Flournoy Humphreys said it was “an excellent document to start with.”
Despite the tension in the room, Trustee Matt Anderson said the groups on opposing sides are “not that far apart” in what they are trying to achieve — bringing people together, providing a learning environment that is safe and positive for everyone.
“This is a difficult undertaking,” Anderson said. “We just have to go through a better communication process and make sure we understand each other.”
Board trustees as well as members of the task force and district executive team will continue to refine the resolution. More community voices are expected to be included in the process as it moves forward.
TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said he is “99 percent sure” the second draft will not be the final draft either and that the district is committed to going through as many drafts as necessary for as long as it takes to get it right.
“That’s part of making sure this is done in an open and public environment,” he said.
