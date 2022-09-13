TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department is ready for monkeypox virus, officials said.
The first case in the county and in the northern Michigan region was reported Monday. The person is isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, said Michael Lahey, health officer for the health department.
“At this time the risk to the general population in Grand Traverse County is relatively low,” Lahey said. “We knew it was just a matter of time and we would have an exposure.”
More than 229 MPV cases have been identified statewide.
The health department has been reaching out to those at high risk, educating them on the symptoms, how to prevent exposure to the virus and when they should see their health provider or visit the health department to be tested, Lahey said.
Contact tracing also is being done to identity others that may have been exposed, he said.
MVP spreads through prolonged intimate skin-to-skin contact, Lahey said. Infection may begin with flu-like symptoms such as fever and chills, headache and body aches and swollen lymph nodes that progress to a rash on the face and body.
The rash looks like pimples or blisters that can appear on the face, inside the mouth, on the hands, feet and chest or anus. MPV is contagious from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed.
Symptoms usually appear within three weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash can last up to four weeks.
Lahey said it’s really important for the health department to have community partners in touch with those in high risk groups.
MPV is not a new virus and there is already a vaccine — the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is a two-dose series taken 28 days apart. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2019 and can be given as a shot or intradermally — under the top layer of the skin.
Those who have been exposed to MVP but are not yet showing symptoms are given the vaccine, which can lessen the symptoms, Lahey said. The department has plenty of vaccine available for those who need it, he said.
While the symptoms may initially be similar to a COVID-19 infection, it is not passed through respiratory droplets. A person with MPV becomes infectious once the rash appears and skin-to-skin contact takes place with another person, Lahey said.
A study released last week showed that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infections are occurring in people with other sexually transmitted infections, prompting U.S. officials to consider broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against the virus to men with HIV or STIs.
The vast majority of MVP cases are in men who have sex with men who reported close contact with an infected person during sex, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC currently recommends the vaccine to people who are a close contact of someone who has monkeypox; people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed in the past two weeks; and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in an area with known virus spread.
Shots also are recommended for health care workers at high risk of exposure.
The health department has an MPV link on its website for those who feel they fit the criteria of whether they should be vaccinated and how to get the vaccine, Lahey said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
