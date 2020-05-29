KALKASKA — The first medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Kalkaska will open Friday morning.
It’s a major milestone for the small northern Michigan village at the intersection of U.S. 131 and M-72 that has not just accepted but encouraged the burgeoning marijuana industry. The local industrial park is filled with cannabis grow operations, manufacturing and packaging facilities, but the new Pincanna store is the first storefront dispensary to open.
“We are excited to be in this town,” said Holland Bailey McArthur, the store’s operations manager.
The store at 786 S. Cedar St. will open Friday morning and will only offer curbside service because of the pandemic. Offerings include dried flower to smoke, along with edibles, concentrates, vape cartridges and topical products like lotions for medical patients only, McArthur said.
Customers can place orders from a take-home menu at the curb, or make online orders for pickup.
Employees will all wear masks and gloves, changing the latter between each customer because of COVID-19 concerns. Everything handed to consumers also will be sanitized, according to McArthur.
Pincanna has a 135,000-square-foot grow facility and laboratory in Pinconning. The Kalkaska store is its first dispensary.
Robert Nusbaum, founding partner at Pincanna, said the company has been enthusiastically welcomed by local civic and business leaders throughout the process to open up shop.
Cameron Porteous, chairman of the Kalkaska Downtown Development Authority board, said village officials must strive to capitalize on all opportunities to improve the local economy — even the ones neighboring communities rejected.
“We’re not scared of it. We embraced it with open arms,” Porteous said.
Village President Harley Wales said officials permitted another seven storefronts to additionally open but without “looking like a green mile.”
Village coffers will begin to reap the benefits of retail sales tax revenues associated with cannabis sales following the opening of the first dispensary, he said.
“Fiscally speaking it’s a great thing for the village,” Wales said.
Two more storefront shops have been on the verge of opening, he said, but operators have been waylaid by the pandemic.
Both Porteous and Wales agreed the up-and-coming cannabis industry is apt to lead to continued economic benefits for Kalkaska.
“I think it will probably drive some tourism and day-trippers who will come in to visit the store and then maybe stop at a restaurant or two, or check out what’s going on downtown,” Wales said.
Porteous said that the local marijuana industry when combined with other positive developments — such as the multi-million-dollar, grant-funded overhaul of Railroad Square into a more attractive public gathering space — could provide upward economic momentum for the small village.
The Pincanna store will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Orders can be placed by calling 231-384-6220 or visiting pincanna.com online.
