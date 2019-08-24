TRAVERSE CITY — Nick Nissley calls himself a possibilitarian, something he says gives him the ability to imagine what could be.
It’s a quality Nissley says has served him well in his post as executive director of the School for Creative & Performing Arts in Cincinnati, as well as in his 25 years of executive leadership.
Nissley on Friday was the first of five to be interviewed for the job of Northwest Michigan College president. He told Board of Trustee members they would not find the word in any dictionary because he made it up.
“You need to hire leaders who have that in their DNA,” said Nissley, who spent two hours giving a presentation on what he has to offer the college and answering the 16 questions that will be asked of all the candidates.
He also met with college faculty and staff and members of the community in two forums held at the Milliken Auditorium before heading back to the Great Lakes Campus to wrap up the day.
All candidates will have the same schedule, with Tom Watkins of Northville on tap for Monday. Marsha Danielson of Mankato, Minn., Tim Meyer of Bloomfield Hills and Allen Goben of Colleyville, Texas, are set for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The post will be filled in early September with the new president starting Jan. 1, board President Chris Bott has said. President Timothy Nelson is retiring at the end of December.
About 20 people showed up for Nissley’s 8:30 a.m. interview, several of them college administrators.
Nissley experience also includes a stint as been dean of business technologies for Cincinnati State Community College; executive director of leadership development at The Banff Center in Alberta, Canada; and vice president of organization development and learning at Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio.
He also spent three years as vice president of workforce and organization effectiveness and chief learning officer at the K-12 Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, of which he is a graduate.
His presentation candidly told the story of his being born in rural Appalachia in Pennsylvania. His mother died when he was young, leaving him in the care of an alcoholic father who was in and out of jail.
His family also had issues with mental illness and he lived in poverty, something he calls “mess.” After becoming a ward of the state Nissley was sent to the Hershey School, a boarding school for children for low-income families. It’s where his own story began to change, he said.
“We all have and we all have had mess in our lives,” Nissley said. “What I’ve come to realize as an adult ... is that sometimes we find ourselves in situations we don’t like. We have a choice. We can change our story.”
Many students attending community colleges, including NMC, may be in the process of creating a new ending for their own stories, he said. Because he lived it his story resonates with students going through the same kinds of things, he said.
Nissley said he wants to lead NMC because he wants to continue to grow.
“What motivates me is personal growth — I’m a learner,” he said.
He also calls himself a “servant leader” who engages with others to get things done. The No. 1 resource in a community college is faculty, he said, and the way to engage them is through respect and earning their trust.
Communication is important, Nissley said, and he says he is social media savvy, engaging with parents on sites such as Facebook.
He also shows up to school-related events and holds regular meetings with his leadership team, in addition to having an open-door policy.
“You won’t find me just in my office ... My door is always open, people always know they can come in.”
Nissley has an Ed. D. in Human Resource Development, a master’s degree in management and undergraduate degrees in geology and mineralogy.
