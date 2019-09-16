TRAVERSE CITY — An early Monday morning fire caused complete damage to a large shed but left the restaurant on the property untouched.
Firefighters and other emergency personnel responded to a call of a fire at an outbuilding near Boone's Long Lake Inn along Secor Road in Long Lake Township at 2:45 a.m., said Long Lake Fire Rescue Chief Andrew Down.
The fire was under control within 10-12 minutes of crews arriving on scene, Down said, and no injuries were reported.
The outbuilding, which Down described as a "larger than normal shed," was on the southeast side of the property and several hundred feet away from the restaurant.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Down said, but the outbuilding is a total loss.
