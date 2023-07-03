BELLAIRE — At least two northern Michigan fireworks displays were canceled over the holiday weekend for safety reasons.
Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire, celebrating their 60th anniversary, followed the recommendation of the fire chief and called off the July 3 show because of the high fire danger.
Lindsey Southwell, the resort's director of marketing, said Shanty Creek's fireworks take place on land, not over water, which elevated fire concerns because of the dry conditions.
In Gaylord, Otsego Lake Association extinguished their July 1 show just before dusk after the platform on one of two barges loaded with pyrotechnics broke and sank into the lake.
Park staff walked throughout the campground notifying hundreds of people that the show was canceled. The bomb squad was at Otsego Lake Campground Sunday securing the area and removed fireworks from the lake.
Both Shanty Creek and Otsego Lake organizers hope to reschedule their shows later this year.
