TRAVERSE CITY — Building two new fire stations for Traverse City Fire Department could cost an estimated $13,120,056, according to a firm's latest estimates.
Tower Pinkster figured it'll cost $425 per square foot, with the figure including a 20 percent contingency. Paying for the new stations by issuing municipal bonds would cost the city around $1.1 million to $1.4 million per year in debt payments.
City commissioners on Monday will review the numbers, along with debating whether to ask voters to tax themselves to pay for the fire department if it takes over as primary transport ambulance service.
Pat McGow, the city's bond counsel, laid out the city's options in a memo, including asking to override the Headlee Amendment. The state law that automatically rolls back the city's operating millage has it down to 11.775 mills versus the 15 originally authorized. A 1-mill increase would have city taxpayers chipping in another $1,173,500, meeting documents show.
It would cost the city fire department a net $911,000 to $1,376,700 per year to take over as the primary transport ambulance agency. That's according to a study in the works for more than a year, and sought as a follow-up to a private firm's findings the city solicited before that.
Those assumptions figure the department could expect $425,000 in revenues by billing health insurance of people served by a city ambulance and accepting only what is offered, according to the report. Starting up the service would cost more in the first year, up to $1.8 million when factoring in wages and buying another ambulance.
Currently, Mobile Medical Response is the primary transport agency, with city firefighter paramedics filling in as backup. It's an arrangement long scrutinized even before MMR took over from North Flight EMS following a merger in October 2020.
Commissioners would have to decide at their Aug. 7 meeting if they want to ask city voters to tax themselves more for the department, according to a memo from Mayor Richard Lewis.
