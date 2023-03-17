TRAVERSE CITY — The East Bay Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously to take the next step in expanding Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Station No. 9.
On Monday night during their board of trustees meeting, all of the board members agreed that a station expansion was necessary.
“It is needed, we need to have Metro out there,” Susanne Courtade said. “Our emergencies aren’t slowing down. Our need for coverage isn’t slowing down.”
The motion approved a document that would allow Cornerstone Architects authorization to proceed with the plans, budgeting for up to $7,200.
East Bay Township Supervisor Beth Friend made clear prior to the vote that the money would only go toward overseeing the bidding process and construction management, not the actual cost of the project.
These renovations follow those in 2017 and 2018, when Station 9 added their first dorm room, said East Bay Ambulance Director Nick Lemcool.
Starting March 16, there will be someone at that station 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, said Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department Chief Pat Parker.
“I know that was a long-term ask of East Bay Township to staff the station, and we got it done,” he said. “With a lot of pain, but we got it done.”
Currently there are two dorm rooms in the station — one utilized by the firefighters and the other by paramedics.
The debate between board members was about how much they should expand the station — not whether the expansion should happen.
Lemcool initially requested an additional dorm room for the station, given staffing changes.
However, trustee Glen Lile asked what would happen if there was a woman and a man on duty at the same time?
This question prompted the idea of expanding the project to two new dorm rooms.
Trustee Matt Courtade argued that all it would take was just one extra wall to make that second dorm room, and that the extra room could be utilized as an office space while they wait for more money to make more hires.
“It’s pennies on the dollar to do it now versus down the road,” he said.
Parker agreed that it would be easier to build two if the place is already going to be under construction, but emphasized that there is no room in the budget to put on a second person in Station 9.
According to Parker, Metro would have to find money in the budget to staff three more full-time positions at Station 9 to utilize that extra dorm space.
“Is that something we want to do? Absolutely,” Parker said. “But, I don’t see it in the budget now.”
Eventually, Friend said Station 9 needs even more help than just the dorm rooms, including bathrooms, the common area, the kitchen to bring it “to par level with other stations.”
This new expansion would bring the total number of dorm rooms in the station up to four, and would be paid for by East Bay Township.
The board will meet again to approve and discuss final construction costs before they begin.
