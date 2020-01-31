TRAVERSE CITY — A fire destroyed a Hamlin Road home but no one was hurt, investigators say.
The blaze started up around 7:45 Thursday evening, according to Blair Township Fire Chief Bill Parker. Firefighters arrived on scene soon after to find flames licking at the trailer’s living room.
Firefighters were able to distinguish the blaze fairly quickly, about 15-20 minutes after arriving. Several surrounding fire departments, including Traverse City, Long Lake, Green Lake and Buckley, assisted. Parker said the Hamlin Road region of the township doesn’t have hydrants, meaning tankers had to be recruited from other departments.
The blaze began after the trailer’s owner lit some candles — he’d had some work done earlier that day on his pellet stove and was aiming to hide the smell, Parker said.
He then settled down for the evening in his recliner to watch TV.
“He looked over and one of the candles had fallen over onto the chair, catching it on fire,” Parker said.
The man managed to rescue his dog and parrot before escaping the home and calling 911. No injuries were reported.
His home wasn’t so lucky — smoke and fire damage left the trailer a total loss, Parker said.
Investigations into the fire’s cause wrapped up Friday morning.
Parker suggests people be vigilant about candles and other hazards in their own homes.
“The biggest thing is to make sure you have a working smoke alarm in your house,” he said. “And just be cautious with any type of open flame — obviously that’s an increased potential for some type of fire to start accidentally.”
