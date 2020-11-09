BELLAIRE — Two are dead and a third was hospitalized after fire broke out in a Bellaire home.
Bellaire Fire District firefighters came to the house Sunday in the village's residential area after a neighbor called, according to an Antrim County Sheriff's Department release. First responders found the home filled with smoke.
A 59-year-old man and 85-year-old woman died in the residence. A third person, a 59-year-old woman who had gone to the neighbor who called 911, was transported by ambulance to Munson Medical Center for smoke inhalation, according to the release.
The names of the deceased were being withheld until they were identified and relatives notified, according to the release.
The sheriff's office and Bellaire Fire District are investigating the fire, and the State Fire Marshal was expected on Sunday, according to the release.
Firefighters with Central Lake, Mancelona and South Torch Lake fire departments assisted, as did Township Ambulance Authority, Torch Lake Township Ambulance and sheriff's office victim services personnel.
Check Record-Eagle.com for more on this developing story.
