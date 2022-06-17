Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY — Firefighter paramedics at Traverse City’s fire department are likely about to grow their roster by three.
City commissioners are set to authorize the hires at their meeting Monday, and it’s part of their consent agenda — a list of items deemed to be noncontroversial and passed all at once.
Mayor Richard Lewis said he agrees it’s the right move as commissioners and other city officials consider the department’s future and whether to expand its ambulance service.
“We’ve got to get through the first crisis first,” he told commissioners Monday. “Do we need the extra bodies? Obviously we know that we do.”
At issue is whether Traverse City Fire Department should become the city’s primary transport agency, meaning its ambulances would take patients who need to go to the hospital there by default. Currently, city firefighter paramedics respond to all medical calls, stabilizing those who need hospitalization until Mobile Medical Response arrives — often shortened to MMR.
Medical calls make up the majority of TCFD’s runs, which totaled more than 3,700 in 2021, as previously reported.
The department can’t bill for patient MMR transports, and TCFD Chief Jim Tuller said city ambulances are taking more people to the hospital in years past since MMR merged with NorthFlight EMS in December 2020.
Making Traverse City’s department the primary transporter was one option of four Tuller and several other city officials explored with help from a 2020 report by contractor TriData. Assistant City Manager Penny Hill and city Treasurer James Henderson told commissioners about their recent efforts to build on that earlier report, including estimating costs over five years for each option.
Becoming the primary transport agency would still require city funding to subsidize operations, even with the department billing for each run — Hill started off by citing that conclusion from TriData.
Henderson gave numbers that he cautioned were estimates only but which showed it might cost as much as $13,133,530 to add 10 new firefighter paramedics and rebuild both fire stations.
Those new buildings would have room for more equipment and gender-neutral sleeping quarters and bathrooms, documents show.
Other options to expand the department could be less costly in the first year, estimates show — adding the same number of firefighters but overhauling and adding on to existing buildings would run $11,881,230.
The study also considered hiring paramedics instead of paramedic firefighters, Hill said. That would require renegotiating a union contract with city firefighter paramedics, as the current agreement requires all new hires to be trained as both.
Paramedics wouldn’t be on the firefighter pension system unless they became certified as one, Henderson said. That would mean their pension contributions would likely be less than half of the approximately $45,000 per year, per firefighter payment.
Billing under each option, aside from sticking with the current setup, would generate more revenue, from $875,000 up to $1,004,083 by the fifth year, estimates show. That’s far less than operational costs, which by then would hit $5,277,564 under the costliest scenario. Compare that to an estimated $3,973,193 for current operations.
Lewis said he was stunned by how much work the fire stations needed regardless of which ambulance service provides transport.
Firm C2AE estimated the costs to upgrade and expand Station One at $3,606,900 versus $4,675,000 to demolish the old one and build new. The firm noted new construction is recommended any time maintenance and upgrades costs more than two-thirds the cost of new construction — the estimates’ ratio is 77.2 percent.
The gap between rebuilding or remodeling Station Two on Eighth Street would be even smaller, at $3,015,000 versus $2,830,800, respectively.
Surveying existing buildings for lead and asbestos was one of eight recommendations in the report, a list that also included hiring three more firefighter paramedics right away.
Choosing which way to go with the buildings is just part of the work city commissioners still have to do, Lewis said.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe said she would like to form an ad hoc committee to discuss that next direction, including with fire department members, and other commissioners agreed — Lewis said he anticipates they’ll form one at their July 5 meeting.
That discussion is an important step, Tuller said.
“We’re talking about providing a service to the community with money that they paid through taxes and other fees to the city, so we’re talking about taxpayer money and we have to be respectful of that and have to be conscious of that as we move forward,” he said.
What’s not in the report is a comparison of MMR versus city ambulance response times. The authors cited the impossibility of comparing the two, because MMR uses different software for its dispatch and ambulances than Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch.
For that same reason, MMR ambulances aren’t tracked through the automatic vehicle location system that all other first responders in Grand Traverse County use, Hill said.
That complicates the county central dispatch’s method of sending the closest available unit, even with MMR providing a way for dispatchers to access its software, Tuller said.
Getting on that system should be a condition for any service that serves as the city’s primary transporter, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
Amy Fairchild, MMR’s northwest division operations manager, said the company’s information technology department is looking into whether MMR’s system is compatible with the software to use the county’s system, and if not, what steps to take.
Fairchild said MMR will be showing the city its numbers from the last six to 12 months showing staffing levels, how many ambulances are on the road at a time and their response times.
Those have improved since MMR took over, with the northwest division growing by almost 50 percent, Fairchild said. At the start the service had three ambulances staffed in the Traverse City area, and now that’s up to five. No more than two are sent out at a time on transfers.
Fairchild said the service is short-staffed like everyone else — first responder agencies nationwide are struggling to recruit, as previously reported.
Tuller told commissioners the department is trying new approaches to reach applicants, and the Northwest Regional Fire Training Center recently graduated 23 emergency medical technicians and currently has a class of 23 more.
He said afterward the department refers EMTs to local paramedic programs to take that next step.
Fairchild said some of those could come to MMR, and part of the agency’s 13-student cohort in Cadillac want to work in the Traverse City area as well.
Traverse City and MMR still haven’t reached an updated agreement since the merger, and Colburn told commissioners there are some remaining issues to negotiate — Fairchild said MMR hopes to reach one or come closer to it at an upcoming meeting.
Tuller argued the department provides something that doesn’t show up in numbers: a hiring process and onboarding process that seeks out and encourages committed employees who want to make a career at the department.
Fairchild acknowledged a difference in cultures between the two workplaces, and that paramedics use the job as an entry into other medical careers. That can lead to some turnover, but others stick with it, even some who go to medical school later on.
And while Tuller said city firefighter paramedics have the advantage of local knowledge and connections, Fairchild said MMR is hiring people in the area as well.
“We want to take care of our people and we would love to continue the partnership with Traverse City Fire, and continue providing excellent care for the patients that call 911,” Fairchild said.
Lewis said that’s a tough factor to weigh, as there are no guarantees with new hires even in a department that strives to keep personnel long-term. He noted the department is looking to fill a few recent vacancies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.