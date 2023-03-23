GREILICKVILLE — After another two hours of comment from mostly neighbors of the proposed Wellevity resort, the Elmwood Township Planning Commission closed the public hearing.
Deliberations on whether to approve a special use permit for the resort will begin at 6:30 p.m. April 11 at the Elmwood Township Fire Station. Planning Chairman Rick Bechtold said the application is long and going through it could take a long time.
Wednesday’s meeting is the fourth that took place regarding the resort, though one earlier this month was adjourned when more than 70 people — the fire code limit — crowded into the township hall.
More than 100 people were on hand Wednesday, though their public comment was limited to roads that lead to the resort — whether they are adequate to handle the increased traffic and whether they comply with slope requirements.
As in past meetings, nearly all of those who spoke disapprove of the resort being built, saying the noise, light pollution and traffic is too much for the mostly residential area surrounding it. The roads are private, they are not wide enough, and they are not built to withstand the trucks that will be in and out for two years during construction, or afterward, when shuttle buses, delivery trucks and visitors will use them.
The Elmwood Township property is located next to Timberlee Hills, a ski resort that closed in the 1970s that is now a wedding and snow tubing venue. The resort is proposed for 20 acres of a 100-acre site owned by Steve Brock of Big Rapids, who has owned the property since 2000. He is seeking approval of a special use permit for the rural resort-zoned parcel.
Three Traverse City firms are also involved in the project — Environmental Architects, Gosling Czubak Engineering and planning consultant Northview 22, LLC.
Cindy Armbruster said she was assessed $10,000 when she moved into the Sun Perch condominiums about eight years ago. Now she worried that she’ll have to pay for them again.
“I live on a fixed income,” Armbruster said. “I do not want to pay for somebody else’s profit.”
Attorney Marc McKellar, who represents Brock, said Brock will pay for any work on the roads, including grinding and replacing the asphalt when the job is done.
“The applicant will replace and repair any damage to the road,” McKellar said, adding that private roads can be used for other reasons beyond private.
According to preliminary plans, the resort will have a lodge, restaurant, market, clubroom, a large pavilion, a greenhouse and gardens to grow produce for use in the restaurant.
There are areas for yoga, meditation and exercise in a spa and wellness facility that has an indoor pool, treatment rooms and a meditation dome. Single-family homes and smaller cabins will be available for rent.
