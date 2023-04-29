KALKASKA — Officials don’t yet know what caused a fire that razed a house in Rapid River Township on Thursday night.
The fire began sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Lannin Road while the residents weren’t inside, a fire official said.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the roof of the approximately 1,300-square-foot house had already collapsed, Clearwater Township Fire Chief Greg Bradley said in an interview Friday morning.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour, but had to launch an “extended salvage overhaul operation” to fully extinguish the flames which had spread below the two- to three-block raised foundation of the structure, Bradley said.
It took several more hours to complete that work, he said.
First responders were on the scene until about 11:30 p.m. Three area fire departments were engaged in fire suppression efforts — Clearwater Township Fire Department, South Torch Lake Fire and Rescue, and Kalkaksa Township Fire Department.
Firefighters called on two additional fire departments, Mancelona and Milton Township, for tanker support to provide more water.
Firefighters found one dog dead in the house; Bradley was not sure if there were any other pets in the house.
A woman at the scene who identified herself as a relative of the homeowner said they had lost everything.
The fire department was continuing to investigate possible causes of the blaze.
However, with much of the building reduced to ash, it will likely be difficult to reach a definite conclusion, Bradley said.
Officials had not yet interviewed the family as of Friday morning.
