TRAVERSE CITY — No one was home when fire heavily damaged the inside of a house in Traverse City, city Fire Department Capt. Steve Ball said.
His department got the call at 9:43 a.m. Friday and made it to the house at Beadle and Hamilton streets within two minutes, Ball said. A neighbor called because they saw smoke coming from the home’s eaves.
The home appeared to be a multi-unit rental, Ball said. Firefighters attacked the blaze from inside the house and spent four hours snuffing it out. No one was injured.
Heavy damage left the house still standing but a total loss, Ball said.
The cause of the fire was unknown Friday, and Peninsula Township firefighters helped put it out.
