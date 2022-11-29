TRAVERSE CITY — Flames engulfed a house under construction, resulting in a total loss of the property, Blair Township Fire Department Chief Bill Parker said Tuesday.
The fire started at 7:45 p.m. Monday at a house off West Silverlake Road in Blair Township after construction workers had left the site for the day, a report stated.
"We were there for several hours to get the fire under control," Parker said.
Ultimately, he classified it as a second alarm fire, meaning that other fire departments were called to the scene to assist. As of Tuesday afternoon, he could not provide the names of all of the departments that assisted. It was "a pretty long list," he said.
Preliminary investigations show that the fire began on the roof of the house before it spread to the rest of the structure, he said.
Parker estimated that the house was approximately 90% complete, as far as construction, prior to the fire. The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred as a result of it, he said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
