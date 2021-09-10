TRAVERSE CITY — Twenty years have passed since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93.
Blair Township Emergency Services Chief Bill Parker said he, like many who were alive that day, remembers where he was like it was yesterday. The department’s hosting one of a handful of memorials on Saturday to recognize the anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at the township fire hall, 2121 County Road 633, Parker said. Allen Styles, fire chief for Dalton Township in Muskegon County, is the main guest speaker, and the event will feature a traditional bell ceremony and taps.
Weather permitting, the U.S. Coast Guard will fly over the station as well, he said.
METRO FIRE MEMORIAL
The Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department will also mark the anniversary on Saturday with an event starting at 8:30 a.m. at the department administration building at 897 Parsons Road in Traverse City, according to a release.
The event will start with a flag ceremony by Boy Scouts and the department’s honor guard, and is set to include a keynote address by Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City Commander Christopher Wright. Grand Traverse Pipes & Drums will play “Amazing Grace,” and Lifepoint Bible Church Pastor Adam Dennis will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” Department Chaplain Jude Younker will lead an opening and final prayer.
A U.S. Coast Guard flyover is also planned, according to the release.
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller said he plans to attend the neighboring department’s ceremony, and TCFD will have a static display of a ladder truck at Station 1 on West Front Street.
ALDEN VIGIL
In Antrim County, Helena Township will host a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary on Saturday, according to information from the township. It’s at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Alden Depot Park & Museum, 10670 Coy St.
FRANKFORT AMERICAN LEGION
Cindy Fant, sergeant-at-arms for the Frankfort American Legion John A. Mortenson Post 221, said the post will have a ceremony Saturday starting at 8:46 a.m. — the time when the first aircraft hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower. It’ll be a short event at the post, 206 Main St., complete with a rifle salute and taps. She’s expecting police, firefighters and hopefully Coast Guard members to be there.
GLEN ARBOR
The Glen Lake Fire Department will mark the anniversary at 8:30 a.m. at its Glen Arbor fire station, 6401 W. State St., according to information from Glen Lake Firefighters Local 5086. The event typically includes a flag ceremony, a bagpipe player and a speech by department Chief Bryan Ferguson.
KALKAKSA VFW
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8684 in Kalkaska wants to honor not only the 2,977 people lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but the 13 servicemen and -women lost in an Aug. 26 terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, post Manager Tom Dietrich said. The post, at 408 Hyde Street, opens at 4 p.m. Saturday.
and the event will include a silent prayer and flag retirement ceremony at 6 p.m.
