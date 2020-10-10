TRAVERSE CITY — Everyone inside a Peninsula Township home got out safely after it caught fire, although the blaze caused considerable damage.
Flames were coming through the roof of the two-story home on Stoneybeach Point Road south of Bluff Road when firefighters arrived Saturday evening, Peninsula Township Fire Chief Fred Gilstorff said. They attacked the fire from inside the house and kept it from spreading.
Firefighters were called to the home at 6:32 p.m., township fire department Lt. Ethan Passalacqua said.
The fire was still under investigation as of 8:30 p.m. but appeared to start on the second floor near a fireplace, Gilstorff said. He believed four people were home at the time.
Fire went through the roof in several places and the home had considerable smoke, heat and water damage, so the residents had to stay elsewhere Saturday, Gilstorff said.
Firefighters from Traverse City, Grand Traverse Metro, Elmwood Township and Long Lake Township fire departments assisted, Passalacqua said. North Flight Emergency Medical Service also responded.
