TRAVERSE CITY — It could be weeks to months before investigators uncover what caused flames that damaged an Eighth Street home and left three tenants on the street.
Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller called the fire, which started just before 8 p.m. Friday, complicated.
“Nothing’s like TV — it typically takes us at least a couple of weeks to come up with an idea, unless it’s something very, very simple,” Tuller said Tuesday.
“This is not a simple one.”
The level of damage to the home — which leaves it uninhabitable, but shy of a total loss — factors into that timeline. The involvement of both a state fire investigator and one from the landlord’s private insurance company is also sure to complicate matters, Tuller said. Pandemic restrictions like social distancing further slow the process, he added.
Traverse City firefighters, aided by Grand Traverse Metro and Elmwood firefighters, arrived on scene within minutes of the Friday 911 call. Responders could see smoke and flames in second-floor windows, officials told a reporter.
They were able to make quick work of the flames, which centered mainly in the home’s second floor, the Record-Eagle reported Friday.
The home, in the 200 block of Eighth Street just east of Cass Road, is divided into three apartments. Each tenant escaped without injury, according to Traverse City Fire Capt. Larry Mueller — they were all in the home’s basement apartment at the time of the blaze, and told first responders they’d had no idea the structure above them was on fire.
Fortunately, each tenant was able to find alternate accommodations as the investigation continues.
Firefighters cleared the scene after about two hours, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Tuller spent Monday on-scene with fire investigators, who he said then were still compiling notes and digging deeper into the matter.
The involvement of the insurance investigator leaves things on-hold until they arrive in Traverse City, according to the fire chief.
Tuller declined to offer an opinion on swirling social media rumors that someone set the fire intentionally as part of a neighbor dispute — those remain unconfirmed and unsubstantiated.
“We have a methodical, systematic investigation process for every single fire we investigate,” Tuller said, noting the department’s adherence to National Fire Protection Association guidelines. “Whatever’s out there on social media, we’re going to look at that. But we’re not going to let that influence our investigation.”
See updates at www.record-eagle.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.