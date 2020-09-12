CEDAR — Firefighters from Cedar and the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, and other mutual aid responders, were on scene at Leelanau Redi-Mix on Saturday responding to a multi-alarm fire, officials said.
Officials from Cedar Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4953 alerted residents to the fire and warned those on or near Newman Road to give the right of way to emergency vehicles.
Grand Traverse Metro sent tanker 12 to assist, a post on their Facebook page announced.
