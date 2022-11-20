MANCELONA — Fire at a trout farm killed one person police are working to identify.
A neighbor of the Green River Trout Farm reported a house on fire there at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll.
One person was confirmed dead, as was a dog found inside the home, and fire destroyed the residence on M-66 in Chestonia Township.
It may take several days for investigators to positively identify the person, according to the release. Police notified the property owner's family, who told them the owner should have been the only person inside.
Carroll said a Seventh District MSP fire investigator was sifting through the debris to determine the cause. That investigation was complicated by the building's various additions, but arson was not suspected.
Antrim County Sheriff's deputies responded along with MSP troopers, as did Mancelona, Star Township, East Jordan and Bellaire District firefighters. A medical examiner was called in as well.
