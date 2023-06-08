TRAVERSE CITY — Taylor McGregor was no stranger to starting over.
Growing up in a Coast Guard family, she was used to moving every few years. She was born in Oregon, but together with her brother, mother and her father, an aircraft maintenance officer, she moved a total of eight times in her life, spending years in Alaska, Massachusetts and Oregon.
“It’s definitely hard,” she said. “Because, over four years, you can make really good relationships and friendships and meet people who start to seem like family, and then one day you have to pack up and leave. And so it definitely takes a toll on just like your emotions.”
Her brother, Travis McGregor Jr., put it this way: After each move, it takes six months just to learn your way around. Then it takes three years to really make close friendships. By the fourth year, you have move again.
Taylor knew that cycle. She had ways of navigating those situations.
In every new town, the locals “don’t need us as much as we need them,” her mother, Rachelle McGregor used to tell her.
“We have to work extra hard to meet people and form friendships and bonds, because most of the local kids have probably lived here their whole life or have family in town,” Rachelle said. “So it’s a lot harder to break into relationships.”
She’d learned to be “personable and friendly,” and to see other people for what they could bring to her life. That process became harder as she got older and she noticed the people her age becoming more “cliquey.”
Still, she always eventually found someone or some group willing to take her in, allowing her to expand her relationships and community, McGregor said.
Those techniques broke down, however, when her family moved to Traverse City in summer 2020, just after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“I didn’t really experience anything,” she said. “I was kind of just stuck inside my with parents, because we didn’t know anybody. We didn’t know what to do.”
Those days were lonely, she said.
Rachelle, who noted that active-duty families tend to be closer than average, said she and her husband tried to do all they could to help their children and ward off cabin fever — family dinners, hikes, movies, and plenty of time to talk about their feelings with each other.
“There were a lot of emotional times for both of my kids,” she said. “Just disappointment, frustration, and I think her and her brother did a really good job of being there for each other.”
Taylor hoped things would get better once she started school at Traverse City West in the fall, but the first few weeks of her sophomore year were completely online. Her classmates, who’d never heard her name or seen her face before, didn’t pay any attention to the new girl on their computer screens. Even when in-person instruction began again, she was behind a mask. Hardly anyone could even recognize her as being any different, she said.
“It was really difficult to not just get people to talk to me, but get people to notice that I was there or notice that I was maybe struggling a little bit more than they were,” she said. “It was really hard to ... get over that hurdle.”
During that time, she made several trips back to her old town of Chesapeake, Virginia, to see her old friends. She missed that interaction with people her own age, but, in retrospect, she wonders if those trips prolonged her difficulty making friends in Michigan, she said.
Things did eventually get better.
She joined Key Club her sophomore and junior year, and began opening up to her classmates through the volunteer work that group afforded her. A job at Moomers allowed her to branch out to peers outside of her high school. She met some of her best friends at that job, she said.
She now works at Lake Ann Brewing, where she’s been able to meet an entirely new group of people — not just people her own age, but an older, more mature crowd, she said.
As she’s opened up at Traverse City West, she’s also been active in speaking up for inclusivity at the school, offering “insight and ideas” on how the school can do more to welcome new students, her mother said.
McGregor graduated summa cum laude last weekend, which is a designation granted to students with a 3.75 grade point average or above. She plans to attend Michigan State University in the fall, on two scholarships.
Her brother, a current MSU student, said he was thrilled when he found out.
“She’s just so kind and has so much room in her heart for for other people, even people that she doesn’t know,” he said. “And so I know that, no matter what she ended up doing, she will be helping people and making an impact, and I think that’s, I think that’s what she wants as well.”
She plans to study Global and International Studies, a passion partly stoked by an experience she had through a mentorship program, in which she spent six months meeting with a girl about her age in Ukraine, teaching her about American culture, and helping her improve her English. Whatever she does, she said she wants to be an advocate for people.
Despite all the ways her life has improved, she said there were times when she felt like she needed someone to advocate for her over the past two years. Even now, “nobody really knows how hard it was” for her, because other people haven’t had her childhood and her experiences.
It’s hard to explain to people, she said.
“Everything is so much better (now),” she said, her voice breaking with emotion. “I’m so much happier now that I’m settled. I have my people, and I have everything that I love to do, I have a job that I love, and it’s just so much better. And I’m really grateful that I’ve been able to get to this point from where I was.”
