TRAVERSE CITY -- Five finalists will come to Northwestern Michigan College to interview for the college's top post.
The candidates for NMC president are Marsha Danielson, Allen Goben, Tim Meyer, Nick Nissley and Thomas Watkins, according to an NMC statement.
Marsha Danielson is vice president of economic development at South Central College in Mankato, Minn. Allen Goben, of Colleyville, Texas, is a senior consultant for Communities of the Future, an international think tank. Tim Meyer is a professor of law at Vanderbilt Law School in Nashville, Tenn. Nick Nissley is executive director of the School for Creative and Performing Arts, Cincinnati, since July 2015. Thomas Watkins is president and CEO of TDW and Associates and China Partner, WAY American School.
Search committee members winnowed the list from eight to five after conducting video interviews Monday and Tuesday. They originally started with 20 names given to them by The Pauly Group, a presidential search firm that narrowed the field of 67 applicants.
In-person interviews will take place within the next month with campus and community forums open to the public.
Current president Timothy J. Nelson announced his intention to retire on Dec. 31, 2019. NMC Board of Trustees expects to name a new president in September, with a start date of Jan. 1, 2020, the statement read.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.