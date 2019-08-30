TRAVERSE CITY — Community colleges do a good job of giving students knowledge, but the application of that knowledge, as well as the ability to think critically and analytically, will become more important over the next several years.
So says Allen Goben, the fifth and final candidate to be interviewed for the top post at Northwestern Michigan College. He was interviewed Thursday by the Board of Trustees.
“Our role is changing and it has become one of application,” said Goben, a senior consultant for Communities of the Future.
Over the next five years community colleges will continue to move toward more competency-based education with stackable learning outcomes that follow guided career pathways, he said. Credit-hour based education — which was introduced about 100 years ago — will also likely fade out and move to a new financial model.
Community colleges have always dealt with change, he said.
“But when you get right down to it, society is moving so fast around us that even we struggle to keep up,” Goben said.
His goal, if he is chosen to lead NMC, is for the college to become a national leader in defining the community college of the future. His vision for NMC is to be major player in collaborative and business partnerships.
The new president will be chosen at a special meeting set for 5:30 Tuesday at the Hagerty Center on the Great Lakes campus.
The board is asking for community feedback on the candidates. People can make anonymous comments at nmc.edu/candidates after clicking on the Presidential Candidate Evaluation link.
The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m. today, Friday.
The new president replaces Timothy Nelson, who is retiring at the end of December.
Goben was president of Tarrant County College Northeast Campus in Texas for four years before being let go in August 2018, according to a news report in the Collegian, which serves the Tarrant County College District.
No reason was ever provided for his departure, other than it was a personnel matter, the Collegian reported.
Goben has also been president of Heartland Community College in Illinois and president and CEO of Hazard Community and Technical College in Kentucky. He was at each post for about three years.
Goben taught graduate courses at Ferris State University and often heard from students about what a great college NMC is. That’s one of the reasons he is interested in the job.
He grew up in the Midwest and has visited the Grand Traverse area, calling it a great community and a great region. NMC is also a college that is moving forward, he said.
Goben calls himself a direct person and a thoughtful risk-taker. He also says he is not big on hiring consultants, even though that is what he now does for a living.
“I think colleges waste a lot of money having consultants tell them what they already know,” he said.
When it came time for Goben to ask questions of the board, he wanted to know the top two or three current or emerging issues for the college. Shrinking enrollments and faculty contracts were at the top of the list.
Trustee Mike Estes says current contracts will likely be settled by the time the new president starts.
“The new president is going to have to have some kind of a plan in place for how we deal with the issues moving forward,” Estes said.
There has also been a shift in the community, with several new people in leadership positions, said Trustee Rachel Johnson. Several new superintendents are in place in or will be in area school districts, including in Traverse City, Glen Lake Schools and Leland. TraverseConnect, the parent organization of the local chamber and Venture North Funding also named a new leader in March.
“The new president will have to rebuild those relationships,” Johnson said.
Goben has an EdD in educational administration, a master’s degree in school counseling and a bachelor’s degree in history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.