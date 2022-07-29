TRAVERSE CITY — Marc Blazer started his journey with the Traverse City Film Festival about nine or 10 years ago.
“I never really volunteered for something like this before,” Blazer said. “It’s one of my favorite events of the year. I love being involved with the festival.”
He initially asked about volunteer opportunities and was moved to the box office. Later, he became a box office manager at one of the venues. He said he was prepared to do that again, but he took on a different position when a morning venue manager quit.
“I was a little anxious,” Blazer said of the new role. “But I am glad it worked out to try something different.”
The position included making announcements and introducing the movies. He worked with a similar team of volunteers for three or four years.
This year, Blazer said he chose to volunteer remotely because he is concerned about COVID-19. His work in the operations area includes supporting the festival and assisting with planning. He also helps monitor emails and meets virtually with management teams.
“There’s always something to do — make sure the venues are operating smoothly,” Blazer said. “Everybody works as a team.”
He said he was excited for the festival’s return, but he will miss working with and seeing people at the theaters.
“There are a lot of repeat guests,” he said. “You get to recognize people.”
Blazer moved to northern Michigan about 26 years ago. He works full time as a purchasing manager for a local manufacturing company, but normally takes the week off to volunteer during the Film Festival.
“I’m hoping one more year under our belts with COVID and I’ll be able to participate and be a lot more on site,” he said. “I hope to get more involved with operations in the future.”
