TRAVERSE CITY — Chateau Chantal employee Bill Autenreith is in his third season with the Traverse City Film Festival.
Previously, he and a group from the winery volunteered occasionally, and he was a frequent festival attendee, putting his blanket down early for the nighttime screenings.
“Anyone who knows me will tell you — I’ve been billing the Open Space venue as the greatest thing in the world,” he said. “It is Michael Moore’s gift to the community because it’s free movies.”
Festival organizers eventually asked him to step into a management role at the Open Space. Now, Autenreith takes the week off to volunteer full time, which he said makes it easier to get involved.
“I’m such a fan of movies,” Autenreith said. “I didn’t have to think long and hard about it.”
He said his hands-on role includes overseeing concessions, putting safety cones everywhere, driving stakes into the ground for safety barriers and installing panels at Union Street and Grandview Parkway as “a buffer for light and sound.”
“Just setting up the grounds is a big effort,” he said. “It’s a million little things that keep coming at you. After two years of doing this, it feels routine. It’s pretty straightforward work.”
People may see Autenreith at the Open Space starting around midday during the festival. He is still there after the movie ends, helping clean up whatever items and trash viewers left behind.
Though this can be a long and challenging day, Autenreith said overall it is fun and they do not need to worry about managing long lines like at other venues.
“I love the vibes down here: the families, seeing the familiar faces,” he said. “I hope this festival continues and thrives. We love what this festival is and does and how it contributes to Traverse City.”
Additionally, one of his favorite aspect of Film Festival week is in the science category, rather than film. Some years, the International Space Station passes overhead during the nighttime movie.
Autenreith said he likes to announce its presence to viewers ahead of time, so they can look away from the big screen for a minute when it appears.
“I feel like a little kid every time I look up and see that thing,” Autenreith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.